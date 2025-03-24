UK regulators diverge on rules for AI use among own employees

According to three individual Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent by Investment Week to the Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England and HM Treasury, respectively, each has a different stance and set of policies regarding the way its employees can use AI tools for their day-to-day work. In its FOI response, the FCA said all its employees "must not upload" regulatory data to "any unapproved third-party repository or internet site, including any query site such as search engines, translation sites or AI/chatbot solutions, eg ChatGPT". Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next big...