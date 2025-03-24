UK regulators diverge on rules for AI use among own employees

Financial regulators in the UK have taken different approaches to the way artificial intelligence (AI) is used within their organisations.
According to three individual Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent by Investment Week to the Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England and HM Treasury, respectively, each has a different stance and set of policies regarding the way its employees can use AI tools for their day-to-day work. In its FOI response, the FCA said all its employees "must not upload" regulatory data to "any unapproved third-party repository or internet site, including any query site such as search engines, translation sites or AI/chatbot solutions, eg ChatGPT". Deep Dive: Investors waiting for next big...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes