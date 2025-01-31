Crypto staking 'another milestone' in the mainstream acceptance of asset class

Changes to FSMA today

Linus Uhlig
clock • 5 min read

The Treasury’s decision to exempt crypto staking from being classified as a collective investment scheme (CIS) has enforced the notion that cryptocurrency adoption is becoming increasingly mainstream in the UK.

Set to take effect today (31 January), the Treasury's amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) will add an exclusion for crypto staking, meaning it will not be characterised as a collective investment scheme, a tweak that has been embraced across the digital assets sector.  Defined by Coinbase as "a way to earn rewards by putting your crypto to work on a blockchain network", crypto staking allows investors to receive more of the cryptocurrency they are staking in return for helping the network to run smoothly and securely.  These rewards emerge from the network ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access

Investors warn FCA they will shun investment trusts if CCI regime goes ahead

More on Currencies

'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions
Currencies

'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions

Findings from a Kraken survey

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry
Currencies

Trump administration forces crypto acceptance question into mainstream debate for finance industry

Following SEC appointment

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 December 2024 • 6 min read
Bloomberg Intelligence's Audrey Childe-Freeman: Dollar remains world's reserve currency but de-dollarisation continues
Currencies

Bloomberg Intelligence's Audrey Childe-Freeman: Dollar remains world's reserve currency but de-dollarisation continues

'Early stages of de-dollarisation'

Audrey Childe-Freeman
clock 19 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot