Crypto staking 'another milestone' in the mainstream acceptance of asset class

The Treasury’s decision to exempt crypto staking from being classified as a collective investment scheme (CIS) has enforced the notion that cryptocurrency adoption is becoming increasingly mainstream in the UK.
Set to take effect today (31 January), the Treasury's amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) will add an exclusion for crypto staking, meaning it will not be characterised as a collective investment scheme, a tweak that has been embraced across the digital assets sector. Defined by Coinbase as "a way to earn rewards by putting your crypto to work on a blockchain network", crypto staking allows investors to receive more of the cryptocurrency they are staking in return for helping the network to run smoothly and securely. These rewards emerge from the network ...
