Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount

GRIT investment trust had highest discount

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Around 91% of investment trusts - or 332 out of 365 - ended 2024 at a discount to their cumulative fair net asset value, research by Investment Week has found.

According to daily discount-premium data from Morningstar Direct, this marked a slight decrease from the beginning of the year, when 335 vehicles started off in discounted territory. As a result, only 33 investment trusts ended 2024 trading at a premium, or around 9% of the total number of strategies. Of those trading at a discount, GRIT investment trust had the highest, trading at an 87% discount to its net asset value as of 31 December 2024, which was also the trust's average discount for the year. One third of investment trusts made double-digit returns in 2024 amid trouble...

