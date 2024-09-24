Inside the £680m Henderson European trust merger

So far, 2024 has been a record-breaking year for investment trust mergers, as companies compete in an ever-shrinking pool. But for the recently formed Henderson European trust (HET), this combination was arguably years in the making.
Back in July, shareholders in the Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) and Henderson European Focus (HEFT) trusts voted to come together to create a £680m FTSE 250 vehicle. Shareholders approve Henderson European merger to create £680m trust Jamie Ross of HNE and Tom O'Hara of HEFT, who now co-run HET, sat down with Investment Week to explain the behind scenes of how the initial idea of merging came into being, and how the overall process worked. When the respective trusts individually launched, HEFT was more value focused while HNE took a more quality growth blend approach and emphasised the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes