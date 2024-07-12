Replacing US president Joe Biden with another Democrat candidate will not cause a market upheaval, according to investors, as pressure mounts on him to step down ahead of the election in November.
Concerns about Biden's suitability for a second term in office have grown following a disastrous performance in his first electoral debate against former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump on 27 June. Several senior Democrats have since put pressure on Biden, now aged 81, to step down, with speculated replacements including vice president Kamala Harris, former US first lady Michelle Obama, California governor Gavin Newsom or Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Biden has so far refused to back down despite polls suggesting Trump is ahead in the White House race. Accord...
