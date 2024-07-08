Investors show cautious optimism over French snap election results

The reactions came after the far left New Popular Front — a broad coalition between the socialists, greens, communists, and Jean-Luc Melenchon's France Unbowed party — came in first, winning 182 seats in the National Assembly. These latest results took experts and markets by surprise, who had priced in a victory for Marine Le Pen's far right Rassemblement National party. However, Le Pen's party failed to secure a majority and fell instead on third place (143 seats), behind the New Popular Front and French president Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble bloc (163 seats). Market Movers Blog: Marke...