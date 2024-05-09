Bank of England is 'buying time' with expected decision to hold rates at 5.25%

The decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep interest rates at 5.25% for the sixth consecutive time is a sign the central bank is “buying time” for the economic picture to improve, before embarking on rate cuts.
According to George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars, said the BoE is possibly waiting for wage inflation to come down "a bit further" for the Federal Reserve to make its own monetary intentions clearer before beginning its cutting cycle. Bank of England mirrors Federal Reserve and holds interest rates Markets had widely expected the Bank of England to hold rates yet again today (9 May), despite speculation that the first cut could have come in the MPC's May meeting in Q1. Two out of the nine members voted to cut the Bank rate by 25 basis points to 5%, which some saw as a signal...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes