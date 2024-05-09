Bank of England is 'buying time' with expected decision to hold rates at 5.25%

According to George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars, said the BoE is possibly waiting for wage inflation to come down "a bit further" for the Federal Reserve to make its own monetary intentions clearer before beginning its cutting cycle. Bank of England mirrors Federal Reserve and holds interest rates Markets had widely expected the Bank of England to hold rates yet again today (9 May), despite speculation that the first cut could have come in the MPC's May meeting in Q1. Two out of the nine members voted to cut the Bank rate by 25 basis points to 5%, which some saw as a signal...