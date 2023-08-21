Jackson Hole: Analysts expect hawkish Fed with no major tone shift

Held between 24 and 26 August, the title for the 46th annual conference is simply Structural Shifts in the Global Economy, while many central bankers are expected to speak.

Thomas Watts, investment analyst at abrdn, explained that while the meetings themselves are closed to the press, "officials usually talk with reporters throughout the day".

Watts warned that comments and speeches from the central banks could "create significant market volatility", as their words will "watched closely for any hints that the central banks hiking cycle we have seen is coming to an end".

The longer gap between Fed meetings over the summer leads many to treat the symposium as a ‘mini-meeting', according to Bank of America analysts Aditya Bhave, Mark Cabana and Alex Cohen.

The analysts expect the Fed to remain cautious in its rhetoric, with chair Jerome Powell likely to reiterate the central bank's 2% inflation target and emphasise its data dependence.

"If Powell were to comment that he is comfortable with the current pace of hikes for now, markets would view that as guidance towards a pause in September and a possible hike in November," they said.

However, the analysts noted that Powell's tone at the Fed's July press conference had been more balanced, as inflation numbers fell rapidly, while he also noted the risks of the lagged effect of monetary policy on the economy.

Therefore, they expected a slight shift away from his previous tone, particularly given the surprise second quarter GDP numbers of 2.4% and strong July retail sales published since he last spoke.

"While the Fed would prefer not to short-circuit the business cycle, policymakers are probably becoming increasingly concerned about a re-acceleration in inflation, driven by strong aggregate demand," the BofA analysts argued.

"Therefore, we expect Powell to push back - implicitly or explicitly - against the degree of rate hikes that markets are pricing for next year."

This move towards a less balanced rhetoric could see interest rate expectations could increase prediction of further tightening, the analysts said, from 11.5bps of further tightening expected in September and November to about 15bps.

Long-term policy

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said they did not expect Powell to send "strong signals about the near-term policy path" but noted that recent years have seen the Fed chair deliver "some important longer-term policy messages".

"In particular, last year saw him deliver a fairly short and direct message on the importance of price stability, which left little doubt as to the Fed's resolve to return inflation to target," they said.

The question of a potential higher neutral rate, or long-term stable interest rate to control inflation, has recently grown in popularity in the market. However, the BofA analysts said the Fed was unlikely to make any "large shift" on this, as there was still "significant uncertainty" around its estimate.

If Powell chose not to speak at Jackson Hole, the analysts expected lower volatility across the market, as the move could be interpreted as "indicating the Fed seems comfortable with current market pricing of the expected policy path".

While this is unlikely, Fed chairs have opted to skip the conference in the past, with Janet Yellen doing so in 2015 and Ben Bernanke in 2013.

Bank of Japan

Meanwhile, Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, drew particular attention to the Bank of Japan, speculating whether new governor Kazuo Ueda would be speaking at the symposium.

He noted the governor had previously discussed currency volatility at the BoJ's monetary policy meeting, which he described as "a bit of a ‘no-no' for central bankers and very unusual in Japan".

This willingness to frankly discuss topics could indicate the BoJ is "hyper concerned" about the issue, Bechtel said, adding the bank may opt for greater policy "directed at the currency".

"We are interested to hear what Ueda has to say given what has been happening since he adjusted yield curve control in both the yen and broader financial markets," he added.