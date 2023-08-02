Manager of the £848.5m LF Blue Whale Growth fund Yiu said AI was "completely different" to any other disruptive theme, as it could lead to a new industrial revolution.

One of the few dedicated AI stocks on the market, Nvidia is one of the fund's top ten holdings and, despite its PE ratio of 243.5x, Yiu described its valuation as "quite attractive".

"We are still significantly ahead of the market consensus" on Nvidia Yiu argued. "We have just started a journey [when it comes to AI].

"ChatGPT is not the end game."

Yiu first invested in Nvidia two years ago and he explained his bullish stance was due to its coding language CUDA, which he argued will be essential for the future of generative AI.

The manager also highlighted Microsoft's Copilot as a future AI money-maker, a tool integrated into Microsoft Office that uses AI to offer users assistance.

This will allow firms to "save money on hiring an additional graduate", he said.

Yiu also placed great emphasis on the tech giant's "competitive positioning", arguing the switching costs of services such as Netflix or Zoom were "quite low" but "there is no alternative to Microsoft".

Beyond technology, Yiu looked to benefit from the shifting macroeconomic environment through new areas for the fund.

"We will be lucky if inflation settles at 4%", adding he would be "quite happy" if interest rates stayed at 5%.

"We are not going back to the good old days, where inflation is very low, interest rates are very low and every country is a friend to each other," he said.

Therefore, the fund had turned to investing in non-traditional areas, with firms such as Charles Schwab traditionally seen as too low quality for the fund.

Charles Schwab is the biggest position in the LF Blue Whale Growth fund, according to Morningstar, but Yiu said he would not have even considered investing it when at launch.

"If you followed us since we started six years ago, you will know we have never invested in the railroad, Charles Schwab or the energy space," said Yiu.

However, Yiu argued that oil prices were "well supported at the current level", and saw great opportunity for firms such as Canadian Natural Resources, which he described as "one of the highest quality companies in the energy space", while railroads benefitted from the push towards 'nearshoring'.

Another beneficiary of the new macroeconomic regime were the "nimble" Visa and Mastercard holdings, said Yiu, arguing that high inflation will naturally lead to tailwinds for the firms.

"Our discretionary spending is going to remain under pressure for the next few years," said Yiu.