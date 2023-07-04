Discussing different opportunities within fixed income at the conference, Stealey said that at JP Morgan AM's recent quarterly strategy meeting, the "unanimous top idea" was agency mortgage-backed securities in the US.

He said the asset came with "pretty much a government guarantee", which made him think of them as "cheap US treasuries that give you almost 150 basis points additional yield".

"The pickup in yield you get for owning these are the widest spreads since the financial crisis," he noted.

He added the Federal Reserve had begun reducing its mortgage balance sheet as part of quantitative tightening, while the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had already sold more than half of its SVB-inherited $113bn book.

Mortgage-backed securities were a large issue in the financial crisis, but Stealey argued "the financial crisis was a proper housing crisis; we do not have that".

Stealey was "more nervous" on high yield, noting returns only sat around 2% higher than investment grade credit: "If we are going into a downturn, we are not really being compensated for it yet."

Stealey also pointed to emerging markets as a strong opportunity for fixed income investors, which have "tightened policy aggressively" in recent years, but noted there "has not been a huge amount of flows" into the sector.

However, he said you must have the "flexibility to look at certain countries and avoid other countries", noting Central Europe was giving negative real yields, while countries such as Brazil topped the ten-year bond real yield rankings.

'The bond market is poised to do well'

Stealey emphasised "fixed income was horrible last year", but as we enter the "tightest period of monetary policy we have seen since the late 80s", prospects for the sector have rapidly changed.

Since 2021, he noted there has been over 5,000 basis points of hikes from developed market central banks, and over 28,000bps of hikes from emerging market central banks.

To evidence the strength of fixed income overall, he noted the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index had swelled from 83bps in 2021 to 3.8% today, with real yields at their highest since 2009.

Furthermore, he cited a shift in the correlation between equities and bonds, as the previous period of a positive correlation between the two has reversed "ever since Silicon Valley Bank hit our radar back in March".

"If we do have a big downturn, slowing in growth, central banks now have the ability to react," he explained. "They did not really have the ability to react, particularly when inflation was so high."

Looking over the last six cycles, Stealey said the Fed typically leads the pack in interest rate policy, and when the Fed has began to cut rates, almost all developed market central banks do the same in the six months following.

"When the fed starts cutting, the rest of the world starts cutting," he said.

This was not the case for a Fed pause, he added, where there was more variation among other central banks

Importantly, Stealey said, markets are now fully pricing in further rate hikes, rather than cuts at the end of the year that were forecast following the collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse.

Stealey also cautioned against holding money in cash, despite the high returns in the sector currently, arguing that bonds represented a more attractive opportunity.

"Whenever the cash rate heads back down from a peak, 100% of the time bonds have outperformed cash," he said.

"I think the next big move over the next couple of years is likely to be easier policy," he added, meaning "the bond market is poised to do well".