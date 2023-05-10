Bank of England expected to make 25bps hike as inflation continues to rage

Markets are currently expecting an 84% chance of a 25bps hike, with an average of 65bps of hikes (including tomorrow's move) until the bank's 2 November meeting.

The move would come in the wake of similar decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week.

This is in contrast to the expectation for rate cuts from the Fed later in the year, where markets are predicting a 91.3% chance of a cut from current rates by November, according to CME Group.

Mike Riddell, head of macro unconstrained at Allianz Global Investors, noted inflation in the US had dropped rapidly to 5% in March, while UK inflation remained "stubbornly above 10%, and core inflation has been stuck at around 6% for a year now".

Furthermore, he said cracks "are spreading through the US labour market", which is not the case in the UK, where wage growth has remained strong at an average of 6.6% over the last three months.

This means that to a return to 2% inflation would require nominal wage growth to be "less than half the rate it is now", Riddell concluded.

Katrin Löhken, economist at DWS, agreed, noting that both inflation and wage growth have recently been "much stronger than hoped for".

She said the British economy has continued to hold up "better than expected", leaving the central bank to act in a very data-dependent manner.

Looking ahead

Analysts continue to be split on the path forward for the BoE following the presumed 25bps hike, with much depending on economic data released over the next few months.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, argued this was likely to be the last hike of this cycle, as many policy makers have grown "uncomfortable about how rapidly policy has been tightened".

He said that he expected while there had been signs that growth will pick up, he still expected the economy to "endure recession-liked conditions for much of this year" as previous monetary tightening sets in.

Bartholomew added that he believes the ongoing banking sector turmoil in the US will push the US economy into recession later this year, with significant negative spillovers to the global economy, including to the UK.

He concluded: "As such, we expect debate to quickly turn to the extent of the UK's monetary easing cycle and continue to think rates will be cut well in excess of what is priced by markets."

However, Allianz's Riddell said the expected 25bps hike would not be enough to curb inflation, and the bank would need "more than another 25bps hike in this cycle".

He noted that while the UK's housing market had weakened, consumer and business confidence have "bounced back this year".

Riddell argued: "We think the UK economy is not yet buckling under the weight of all the hikes to date and the BoE cannot point to many signs of a sharp deceleration in growth that would give them confidence that inflation will fall back to target over the next year or two."