Asset managers stick with Link Fund Solutions as ACD

Following FCA redress proposal

M&G, Montanaro and Aegon UK and Canada Life AM will keep LFS as the ACD of their funds and trusts
M&G, Montanaro and Aegon UK and Canada Life AM will keep LFS as the ACD of their funds and trusts

Four asset management firms have backed Link Fund Solutions as the authorised corporate director of their funds and trusts in the wake of the Financial Conduct Authority redress proposal and upcoming sale, Investment Week has found.

Last week, Link Group, Link Fund Solutions, Waystone Group and the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed the sale of LFS to Waystone Group and that the net proceeds of the sale will comprise the majority of the redress to be paid to Woodford investors, with total compensation expected to be up to £235m.

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

Investment Week contacted several of the asset and investment management companies which have Link Fund Solutions as the ACD of some of their funds and trusts, asking what the sale means for them going forward.

M&G, Montanaro and Aegon UK all said they will continue to work will LFS following the sale.

LFS' website states the company is ACD of the LF Prudential Investment Funds and Pacific Master Trust.

M&G said it does not foresee "any impact on our operating model and plan to continue with the ACD under the new ownership".

The company clarified, however, the LF Pacific Master Trust was wound up and its final valuation point was 10 September 2021.

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

Cedric Durant de Alnois, CEO of Montanaro, welcomed the sale of LFS to Waystone, saying the asset manager has a "long-standing relationship with Link in the UK" as well as working with Waystone in Ireland for several years.

"We are pleased to see them coming together under one roof," he said. "The deal should provide investors with better visibility and reassurance about the future."

He continued: "We intend to stick with Link Fund Solutions for the foreseeable future."

LFS is the ACD for the Montanaro Better World, European Income, Global Select and UK Income funds, according to its website.

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

Aegon UK echoed the other asset managers' stances, confirming it "continues to partner with Link Fund Solutions across our multi-asset passive fund ranges".

"We continue to ensure our business-as-usual internal risks and controls remain robust and our internal governance is reviewed and completed as per our ongoing business practice," a spokesperson said.

Investment Week understands Canada Life Asset Management also intends to stick with Link Fund Solutions as the ACD of its funds.

All other asset managers approached for comment declined to confirm their future plans.

