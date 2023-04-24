Potential Liontrust-GAM deal 'opportunistic' but 'complementary'

Recent acquisitions have given Liontrust “experience in integration, which they have achieved reasonably successfully”.

Liontrust's move has been described as an "opportunistic approach" by Ryan Hughes, head of investment partnerships at AJ Bell, while Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said the deal was likely to be "complementary".

McDermott complimented the asset manager's equity footprint in the UK, but argued the purchase of GAM would add a "large fixed income franchise" and "strong overseas distribution" to the mix.

Both Hughes and McDermott agreed the "opportunity purchase" falls into Liontrust's recent modus operandi when it comes to acquisitions - "strategic and sensible, not just asset gathering", said McDermott.

At the same time, Hughes noted the recent additions of Majedie, Neptune and Architas have given Liontrust "experience in integration, which they have achieved reasonably successfully".

That is why he believes the "opportunity to look at another asset manager does not come as a surprise".

Acquiring GAM would give the UK asset manager a "much bigger European footprint" - something it has only had in a limited capacity, Hughes added - but also greater opportunities to cross-sell the wider fund range to a larger pool of clients.

In an analyst note, Peel Hunt described the potential purchase price as "not transformational", with GAM's market cap at around £84m and Liontrust's at approximately £625m.

However, the potential increase in assets under management may prove transformational, although this is likely to depend on whether GAM will sell both its investment management and fund management businesses or just the investment management arm, according to Peel Hunt.

When asked about whether acquiring GAM would be a good move for Liontrust, considering the several scandals the Swiss company has been involved in, McDermott said the firm had "acted in a grown-up manner and quickly returned all monies to clients - giving back more than was owed as I understand".

"I think they handled it well and learned from it," he said.

Inflation

Some of the driving forces that could see the deal go through relate to the issues asset managers are facing, such as where to invest for growth amid rising interest rates as well as ongoing concerns about inflation and capital investment, said Jeremy Katzeff, head of buy-side solutions at GoldenSource.

Peel Hunt highlighted GAM's investment management business "has reported net outflows for every six-month period since H1 2018".

Similarly, Liontrust recently posted outflows of £4.8bn in the year ended 31 March 2023, but the company added it was set to deliver profits beyond market expectations.

As a result, Katzeff noted the potential deal between Liontrust and GAM shows the "prominent trend towards asset management consolidation" still remains.

Besides a lack of growth opportunities and the current economic backdrop, Katzeff added changing investor preferences are also driving consolidation, with one example being the recent merger between Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment.

He continued: "Changing investor preferences favouring low-fee products, like index funds and model-driven strategies, are exacerbating the situation.

"One solution continues to be industry consolidation, as firms can gain new clients, grow revenues, and make use of the much bigger pool of data available to them. But to make this merger work, Liontrust would need to have a plan in place for how they can make the most of all the new data at their disposal."