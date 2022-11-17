Autumn Statement 22: Hunt promises climate action, launches renewables and electric vehicle tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has today (17 November) reiterated the government's commitment to delivering on the UK's international climate responsibilities, confirming support for the planned Sizewell C nuclear power plant, announcing a new long-term target for UK energy efficiency, and promising continued investment in clean tech innovation.

But the support for decarbonisation came alongside a sweeping package of tax increases and spending cuts, including new taxes on electric vehicles, an extended windfall tax on renewables and nuclear power generators as well as oil and gas firms, and confirmation the Overseas Development Aid budget will not be returned to its 0.7% of GDP level.

As such, the Autumn Statement drew an angry response from political opponents and green groups, who argued the Chancellor's speech fell "woefully short" of the policy package required to tackle the looming recession and put the UK on track to meet its medium-term emissions goals.

"The chancellor may be making the right noises around home insulation and the windfall tax, but the action doesn't live up to the hype," said Greenpeace UK political campaigner Ami McCarthy. "The chancellor paid lip service to home insulation, but where's the emergency plan we need to fix our draughty, energy-wasting houses?"

Autumn Statement 2022: Green economy reacts to Hunt's plans

Speaking in the Commons, Hunt said that despite the economic headwinds the UK is facing it would be wrong to dilute the UK's climate goals.

"The United Kingdom has been a global leader on climate change, cutting emissions by more than any other G20 country," he said. "But with the existential vulnerability we face now would be the wrong time to step back from our international climate responsibilities. So I can confirm that despite the economic pressures we face, we remain fully committed to the historic Glasgow Climate Pact agreed at COP26 including a 68% reduction in our emissions by 2030."

To help deliver on the target - which the UK's official advisors the Climate Change Committee have warned the government is currently on track to miss - Hunt promised action to bolster the UK's energy independence through investment in energy efficiency, renewables, carbon capture and storage, and nuclear power.

"Cheap, low carbon, reliable energy must sit at the heart of any modern economy," Hunt added. "But Putin's weaponisation of international gas prices has helped drive the cost of our national energy consumption right up… In 2019, a third of global emissions came from the energy supply so unless we radically change our approach we will both bankrupt our economy and harm our planet.

"Over the long term, there is only one way to stop ourselves being at the mercy of international gas prices: energy independence combined with energy efficiency. Energy independence, so neither Putin or anyone else can use energy to blackmail us; and energy efficiency to reduce demand and climate impact as much as possible."

As such, Hunt argued the UK needed to go further on clean energy, "with a major acceleration of home-grown technologies like offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and, above all, nuclear".

"This will deliver new jobs, industries and export opportunities and secure the clean, affordable energy we need to power our future economy and reach net zero," he added.

However, Hunt's speech offered no new policies on renewables and carbon capture and storage, instead focusing on confirmation the government will proceed with the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

"I can today announce that the government will proceed with the new plant at Sizewell C," Hunt said. "Subject to final government approvals, the contracts for the initial investment will be signed with relevant parties, including EDF, in the coming weeks. This will create 10,000 highly skilled jobs and provide reliable, low-carbon, power to the equivalent of six million homes for over 50 years. Our £700m investment is the first state backing for a nuclear project in over 30 years and represents the biggest step in our journey to energy independence."

Hunt also stressed that energy efficiency was "just as important" as energy generation, marking a significant departure from previous chancellors who have traditionally overlooked the issue. As such, he announced a new ambition that by 2030 the UK will have reduced energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15%.

"Reducing demand by this much means, in today's prices, a £28bn saving from our national energy bill or £450 off the average household bill," he said. "This must be a shared mission with families and businesses playing their part - but so will the government."

To help deliver on the goal Hunt promised the continuation of £6.6bn of energy efficiency in this parliament, a further £6bn from 2025 that would amount to a doubling of current annual investment, and the formation of a new Energy Efficiency Taskforce to help direct the new funding.

Commentators welcomed the focus on energy efficiency, but warned the promised £6bn of new funding and the two-year delay until it is provided meant the new plans would have little impact on currently sluggish rates of energy efficiency upgrades. Critics also noted that the £6.6bn of funding in this Parliament remains well short of the £9bn promised in the Conservative's election manifesto.

"A nationwide energy efficiency drive is essential, but the Chancellor's proposals are far too little and far too late," said Friends of the Earth's head of policy, Mike Childs. "Kicking the can down the road on home insulation for another two years, means millions of people will continue to suffer cold homes and sky-high energy bills. The government should have listened to its own climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee, who only last week called for an urgent and rapid roll out of loft and cavity wall insulation."

His comments were echoed by Polly Billington, chief executive of the UK100 group of councils. "The chancellor's recognition of the importance of energy efficiency is welcome, however it would be better if he were to listen to the experts in local government about how to spend money more wisely, especially since it appears his announcement of £6bn investment in energy efficiency is not new money," she said. "For too long the energy efficiency can has been kicked down the road by successive governments. Jeremy Hunt is taking a small step in the right direction - but he needs to run, not walk. We can't wait until 2025."

However, Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, welcomed the new long term funding, suggesting it would "give industry more confidence to invest in the insulation supply chain and workforce". "It was very welcome to hear the Chancellor's emphasis on clean energy and energy efficiency," he said. "Our dependence on European gas markets under the malign influence of Putin is to blame for inflation, low economic growth, and high public borrowing. Building more renewables and insulating more homes will help tackle all these challenges."

In addition to the support for Sizewell C, Hunt promised a raft of low carbon infrastructure projects would proceed, including the Northern Powerhouse Rail programme, HS2 to Manchester, East West Rail, and the gigabit broadband rollout. And he recommitted to the UK's £20bn R&D budget, arguing investment in innovation remains critical to the UK's long term competitiveness. He also announced plans for a fresh review of regulations on high growth sectors, including green industries, to try and unlock "Brexit freedoms" that could result from regulatory reforms.

However, the encouraging rhetoric on climate action and support for green infrastructure was accompanied by a major tax raid on clean technologies, with Hunt extending the windfall tax on oil and gas firms to cover clean power generators, such as renewables and nuclear projects.

"I have no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices," Hunt said. "But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of energy businesses."

Consequently, Hunt said the Energy Profits Levy on oil and gas firms would be extended through to March 2028 and increased from 25% to 35%. At the same time low-carbon electricity generators enjoying windfall profits would face a temporary 45% levy. The chancellor said together the two taxes would raise £14bn next year.

Treasury documents also confirmed changes to the tax break the government previously offered to oil and gas companies that invest in new infrastructure, which are designed to encourage more investment in green projects.

"To continue encouraging companies to reinvest their profits in the UK, we will maintain the existing cash value of the levy's investment allowance, ensuring there is still a significant increase in relief compared to the permanent system," the Treasury said. "To achieve this, the rate of the allowance will be reduced from 80% to 29% for all investment expenditure besides decarbonisation expenditure. The allowance will remain at 80% for decarbonisation expenditure (defined as investment in carbon emissions reducing technology) such as installing bespoke wind turbines to power the production installation."

However, campaigners and business groups were quick to note there is no comparable tax allowance for renewables generators and the levy on low carbon generators is higher than the levy imposed on oil and gas firms.

There was some good news for smaller community scale generators, with the Treasury confirming companies that the tax would only apply to companies generating more than 100GWh per year. But green groups warned that as it stands the proposals risked having a chilling effect on clean energy investment.

"Given the fiscal backdrop, a windfall tax on energy firms is understandable," said Conservative Environment Network's Hall. "But it is concerning that electricity generators will face a higher rate than oil and gas companies, with no equivalent investment allowance for new wind and solar projects."

Dan McGrail, chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, warned the new tax risked undermining much needed investment in low carbon infrastructure. "This windfall tax on low carbon power risks deterring investment, at a time when the Chancellor should be incentivising clean energy," he said. "Unlike in oil and gas, under this levy companies which are making significant investments in renewables will get no tax relief and will be hit by a higher windfall rate. Any new tax should have focussed on large, unexpected windfalls right across the energy sector, instead profits at fossil fuel plants are inexplicably exempted from the levy. Many renewable generators are on long-term, fixed price contracts and most others sold their power for this winter over a year ago, so they haven't been making excess profits.

"We need to attract more than £175bn in new wind farms and our supply chain over the course of this decade, so we need to make the UK one of the most attractive destinations for private investment in renewables. Ministers now need to work with the industry to ensure that the implementation of these plans ensures a level playing-field, rather than imposing unfair burdens on renewables."

Hunt also confirmed taxes are set to increase for electric vehicles. The announcement - which comes on the same day as the UK government launched a series of initiatives at the COP27 Climate Summit to encourage more countries to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles - would see electric vehicles' exemption from vehicle excise duty end in 2025.

Hunt said the move was justified given electric vehicles are projected to account for half of all new vehicles by 2025 and as such ending the exemption would make the motoring tax system fairer. He also confirmed that company car tax rates will remain lower for electric vehicles, declaring that he had listened to industry bodies and will limit rate increases to one percentage point a year for three years from 2025.

However, James Court, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Association, warned the changes risked slowing the transition to electric vehicles at a time when the UK is already lagging behind leading markets and has just eight years to prepare for the government's deadline for ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans by 2030. "This tax will hit those drivers in the pocket who have done the right thing by getting an electric vehicle," he said. "No-one expects to be given a free ride, but to focus tax increases on the cleanest cars is a shock and undermines the principle of polluter pays. If we want to gain energy independence we should be doing more to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles."

Finally, Hunt confirmed the government's Energy Price Guarantee for households would extend beyond next April, but would see the price cap increase to around £3,000 a year for the average household. Additional targeted support would then be provided for pensioners and those on benefits.

Hunt's speech provided no indication of what will happen to the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users, which is also set to end in April. But Treasury documents confirmed the government will review the scheme, with a decision on its future scheduled before the end of the year. "While the government recognises that some businesses may continue to require support beyond March 2023, the overall scale of support the government can offer will be significantly lower, and targeted at those most affected to ensure fiscal sustainability and value for money for the taxpayer," it said.

Responding to Hunt's statement, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves offered a damning assessment of who was to blame for the bleak economic outlook. "The mess we are in is a result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos and 12 years of Conservative economic failure," she said. "And what does the chancellor have to offer? More of the same."