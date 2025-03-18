'A mistake': Kemi Badenoch slammed over decision to drop support for UK net zero target

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is expected to tomorrow ditch the Conservatives' support for the net zero target the Party enacted in government, arguing that "the truth is that net zero by 2050 is impossible". Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures According to comments briefed to the press, Badenoch is expected to accuse Western governments of "pretending everything will be fine" while adopting climate targets that they are on track to miss by large margins. "This is not making a moral judgement on net zero," she will say. "I am certa...