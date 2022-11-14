Stock Spotlight: Disney's magic touch fades as valuation falls

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, described the results as "disappointing", after large investments into the firm's streaming services has caused "eye-watering" losses.

Arthur Castle, equity analyst at Charles Stanley, agreed, stating this had clearly been a bad quarter for Disney "on multiple fronts".

He noted the average revenue per user for the firm's streaming services "came in light", while expenses in the direct-to-consumer business remained elevated.

This has instilled further disappointment from the market, he said, as consumer spending continues to slow and inflationary pressures remain persistent.

James Warner, equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, noted that Disney's softening advertisement revenue was part of a broader trend of a difficult ad and media market that many firms are being squeezed by.

Disney's stock has fallen 52% since its peak in March last year according to Morningstar data, which Warner attributed to "stream fatigue" pushing down long-term forecasts for the industry. Netflix has seen a similar drop in share price over the period.

However, Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, argued the firm "had a nice story to tell" as it approaches its 100th anniversary next year. Along with good pricing power and sustainable franchises, it is a business that "is not going away anytime soon".

"The firm has a high-quality management team who guided the company through Covid and has enhanced its TV strategy to keep more of the profit, so we expect it to continue doing well following this initial period of volatility," he added.

Lund-Yates agreed, arguing Disney's sharp drop in valuation was not a "fair reaction", as it still has "an excellent offering" in the long term.

She added the main driver of current valuation will be the speed at which it can continue to grow its streaming business.

Streaming

Streaming services have become a core part of Disney's offering, with properties such as Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu in its roster.

Warner said that despite Disney's 150 million-plus subscribers across its streaming services, there remains headroom for "substantial" streaming growth in 2022.

Disney+ alone added nine million subscribers this quarter compared to six million last quarter, taking the total to 100 million.

Warner highlighted the firm's first-party content as key for its relevancy, pointing to "the breadth and depth of Disney's brands" such as Star Wars and Marvel as a strong protection against competition.

Lund-Yates agreed, stating she has been "optimistic" about the firm's foray into the streaming space and that it was "impossible not to be impressed by recent subscriber growth". However, she noted that this was partly due to the firm being late to join the streaming industry.

"An excellent content catalogue - whether that is princesses on Disney+ or quarterbacks on ESPN - is one thing - but Disney's ability to sell those products through a variety of channels, multiplies the benefit many times over," she said.

"The idea that we could see profits in 2024 is very promising, but we're reserving judgment until we see results."

Parks and travel

Theme parks and cruises, another core part of Disney's revenue, are also "propping up the bottom line", according to Lund-Yates.

She said that as "travel normalises and tourism resumes", profits are returning to these "highly resilient assets".

However, she did note that in the short-term, the tougher economic conditions could see those ticket sales and merchandise revenues weaken again.

Charles Stanley's Castle was more pessimistic on the firm's parks, noting that inflation had hit margins particularly hard.

He stated: "The key question for us is whether or not the cost pressures at the domestic parks are due to one-off events or something more structural that could persist into 2023."

Quilter Cheviot's Barringer also added that Hurricane Ian had impacted attendance in Florida, while Disney was "still at the mercy of China's zero-Covid policy" as its Shanghai park remained closed.

Ultimately, Castle concluded: "We continue to like Disney's long-term strategy for the theme parks business, but want to see further evidence on the nature of cost pressures before we can turn more positive on valuation grounds."