Stock Spotlight: Hipgnosis entertains investors despite uninspiring debt refinancing

As part of an investment note that recommended the music trust as a ‘buy', Investec analysts Ben Newell and Alan Brierley explained that while the refinancing included an increase of the revolving credit facility, investors must note the atypical usage of the RCF.

"Although the debt structure is labelled as an RCF, investors must be aware that it has not been used as an acquisition facility in the same way that RCFs are typically used by other alternative companies such as the infrastructure and renewables companies," they wrote.

They added that while the refinancing was an "important development" that provides greater security for servicing the company's dividend, the drawn-out process has only raised further questions over corporate governance at the trust.

Shavar Halberstadt, equity research analyst at Winterflood Securities, also described the arrangement as "not particularly inspiring" and highlighted that while the policy aids dividend security, it does not "guarantee or prevent full dividend cover in and of itself".

QuotedData head of investment companies James Carthew questioned whether the method was simply the "fundraising of last resort", adding the cost of fixing the debt "feels high and may be a drag on returns if rates return to normal".

"Based on the last accounting year's cashflow, the debt looks like it might be uncovered by cash earnings," he said.

He remained positive on music as an asset class, however, suggesting the original factors of growing streaming revenues and subscriptions, alongside a fairer deal for songwriters are "still in place".

"Plus, it is largely US dollar exposure which is likely to be good news for a while yet."

The new $700m RCF will run for five years until 30 September 2027 and will refinance in full the existing RCF, which stands at a gross debt figure of $600m, according to the 31 March 2022 results.

This original RCF had a credit margin of 3.25% over a floating rate based on LIBOR, while the new RCF will be based on SOFR plus a margin of 2-2.25% depending on gross drawn debt. The initial margin will be 2%.

Newell and Brierley described the failure to fix interests costs until now an "error of judgement by the board and management", while Charles Stanley investment analyst Rob Morgan added that having done so "provides more certainty" and is likely to be "well received".

"The use of gearing is a broader issue for all trusts with borrowing that is either variable interest or fixed with substantive amounts coming up to refinance," he said.

"Yet as with other trusts investing in ‘long duration' recurring income assets, the rising tide of interest rates in recent weeks and months has torn up valuation models and reduced the prices investors are willing to pay."

Blackstone

In October 2021, investment adviser Blackstone partnered with Hipgnosis Song Management to launch the publicly listed SONG in a $1bn deal that also saw the pair launch the private Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The deal was met with mixed reactions, with Investec's Newell describing SONG shareholders as getting "the thin wedge of the deal", while Winterflood's Halberstadt said the partnership was an "endorsement of the model".

"[Hipgnosis founder] Merck Mercuriadis has assured investors that the listed vehicle retains his undivided attention, and SONG has the right to co-invest alongside the Blackstone-backed private entity," Halberstadt explained. "Furthermore, the funding available from Blackstone to improve overall operations (including song management) should benefit the listed entity as well."

Fergus Shaw, fund manager at Cerno Select fund, added the deal resulted in an "increased resource for the active management of a substantial catalogue of music which can only be viewed positively from a shareholder perspective".

However, QuotedData's Carthew highlighted the possibility that if Blackstone continue to enjoy the model, it "might just organise a take private deal at a small discount to NAV".

Discount

The discount to net asset value remains wide, with data from the Association of Investment Companies putting it at 38.6%.

This is for a variety of reasons, according to Halberstadt, including "lingering investor concerns" around dividends and the potential to further invest.

"Sentiment is likely to improve if the fund displays its ability to maximise earnings from the existing portfolio, supported by the tailwinds of streaming growth, favourable regulatory decisions and a global re-opening," he said.

Shaw added that as the first music royalties fund offered in London, the trust had a responsibility both to deliver for shareholders and educate the broader market.

"The fact that the trust trades on a discount to NAV suggests that there is further work to do on the education front," he said.