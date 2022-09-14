Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

£306m ‘nowhere near enough’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 3 min read
“A major investigation has essentially been front run by a potential deal. That feels wrong.”

Following the news that the Financial Conduct Authority is likely to impose a £306m redress claim on Link Fund Solutions, industry commentators have questioned the continued delays relating to the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

Since the wind-up of WEIF was first announced to the FCA revelation that it had found Link Fund Solutions had failed to manage the liquidity of the fund, 1,064 days passed with no clear sign of whether action would be taken against any of the related parties or if investors would see their money again.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, argued that investors have "long deserved the full story" and that the FCA statement earlier this week did not offer investors "even half the story".

"We can only hope we are closer to the end than the beginning of this FCA investigation, but there are no certainties," he added. "While talk of redress may be some comfort to investors, there are more questions and precious few answers."

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, echoed this sentiment, questioning why the regulator only announced the "specific figure" of £306m for redress and did not reveal all its findings at the same time.

"It is clear there were failings, otherwise the fund would never have got to the point of needing suspension - the question always was whether to was Link or Woodford at fault or both," he said. "I am surprised that the FCA has not announced all its findings in one go - what has it been doing for three years?"

Nowhere near enough

While the £306m redress figure far exceeds that of recent scandals around Connaught, Arch Cru and London Capital & Finance, Meriel Hodgson-Teall, solicitor at Leigh Day, which is pursuing a claim against Link Fund Solutions on behalf of investors, has said it is "nowhere near enough".

"Leigh Day calculates that if all of the individuals who suffered losses as a result of investing in this fund signed up to the claims proceeding through the courts, the court claims could be in the billions," she added.

Link will challenge £306m Woodford redress bill

Cliff Weight, director of ShareSoc, which has endorsed Leigh Day's claim, described the figure as "spectacularly accurate", adding that he would "like to see how they have come to that number".

Weight described the timing of the decision, which was only revealed as a result of a takeover bid, as "sad".

"The FCA is the consumer champion," he said. "They should have completed their investigation into Woodford many months, if not years ago."

‘Welcome development'

Head of investment partnerships at AJ Bell Ryan Hughes described the move from the FCA as a "welcome development" for investors who have been trapped without news for nearly three years.

"This is the first sign that the investigation into the collapse of the fund is perhaps coming closer to completion, however, the FCA has made it clear that other parties remain under investigation and that Link could appeal any penalty," he said.

"There will likely be further developments particularly given the breadth of the investigation but this news may be a sign that pressure from the Treasury earlier in the year has finally sped things up.

"Investors who have waited so patiently will be hopeful that some form of financial redress may be forthcoming and they can begin to draw a line under this sorry saga."

