Stock Spotlight: Peloton faces an uphill climb as pandemic high ends

Despite the crash, some analysts believe the company remains a dominant player in the fitness world.

Mark Dunley-Owen, portfolio manager of the Orbis Global Balanced fund, explained that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Peloton had fewer than 600,000 paying subscribers - plus friends and family - doing 150,000 workouts a day.

Fast forward to today, the company has nearly four million paying subscribers doing 1.5 million workouts a day, he said, adding that the firm's engagement and satisfaction metrics "are the envy of other companies".

"This is partly because of Peloton's community culture, and partly because of its vast fitness content library," he explained. "Engaged members, plus expanding content, gives Peloton unique access to the lucrative fitness community. This is valuable, not only to Peloton, but also to the likes of Nike or Amazon who have been rumoured to be interested in acquiring the company."

Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research, agreed, adding that while Peloton "does not have a significant unique selling point on a hardware basis", the strong community and online classes brought "fitness into a digital era" in a way that is hard to replicate.

However, Dunley-Owen said: "Peloton's model of leveraging 55 instructors to serve four million members should be extremely profitable, but yet, it is not."

"Despite generating more than $3bn of annual revenue, it loses a lot of money. It made negative $412m cashflow in the quarter to June," he noted.

Campling explained that Peloton has evolved "badly" since the pandemic, explaining: "The difficulty has been the evolution to the subscription model and away from the reliance on the hardware."

Since Peloton has sold millions of bikes, it is now forced to choose between pivoting to a subscription model or doubling down on selling more hardware.

However, Susannah Streeter, senior markets and investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that although subscription models can be resilient to inflation, this is only the case "if they are perceived to offer value for money - especially at times of a cost of living squeeze".

"Peloton arguably climbed too far and too fast during the pandemic. Now Peloton's value has seeped away, and it is scrambling to try and convince investors it can stabilise its financial situation and seize new opportunities to cement longer-term strength," she said.

Changing gear

Peloton's quarterly results last month represented another theoretical nail in the coffin for the company, as bad news continues to pile up.

Streeter explained: "As bikes gather dust and end up on eBay, shoring up its dwindling balance sheet is now a priority for Peloton."

Nevertheless, analysts see a path forward for the firm through relying on the strong community that the company has built up.

Orbis's Dunley-Owen said: "[Peloton's] immediate challenge is that it lost control of its costs during the Covid boom. New management is adjusting costs to more realistic levels by reducing excesses and rethinking its model of selling equipment - bikes and treadmills."

"Following this, Peloton needs to further monetize its member and data assets across new products, partners and platforms. This should result in a profitable albeit slower growth business."

However, Dunley-Owen noted that risks remain, including the longevity of home fitness, and Peloton's ability to keep its members from moving to cheaper alternatives.

"More concerning would be if Peloton loses its appeal, and its trainers and members start to question its future. Peloton is a culture-driven community, and any signs of cultural change could lead to a downward spiral that would be difficult to stem," he said.

Campling added that the path back for Peloton would be helped by "new management across the board".

"You have a new CEO with a strong digital technology background from Spotify where he was CFO for five years, and a CFO brought in from the hugely profitable Amazon AWS business," he added.

Last month, Peloton announced a deal to sell accessories and fitness apparel on Amazon, causing the stock to jump briefly, before crashing back down after the firm announced its quarterly results.

However, the move to Amazon was praised by analysts as a way to easily offload some of the inventory it has been failing to sell.

Campling continued: "Peloton's new deal with Amazon, the build-at-home options to reduce cost and the guaranteed high-quality refurb hardware options are all steps in the right direction. The integration of software, hardware and subscriptions combined with a focus on looking after loyal customers is from the Apple playbook - and the right one."

"Drawing a line under mistakes and misfortunes of previous management will take time. However, it could prove, ultimately, to show that a reset and a path to cash flow generation by the second half of 2023 and high-quality brand loyalty will pay off over time," he added.