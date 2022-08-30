Stock Spotlight: Meta faces reality as problems pile up

Meta's stock price has crashed 49.8% since it adopted its new name, according to Morningstar, with the value almost constantly on a steady decline, including a plummet in February this year after the firm reported its first ever quarter-on-quarter fall of daily active users.

Andy Headley, fund manager at Veritas Asset Management and one of the global stock pickers for Alliance Trust, warned the firm was "still dealing with the major factors that have precipitated the decline in the share price," adding that none of the issues have a "quick fix".

Analysts agreed Meta's decline had come from three core areas, which Ali Mogharabi, senior equity analyst for Morningstar, outlined: "Increasing competition (mainly TikTok), further enforcement of data privacy policies (mainly Apple) and uncertainty regarding the macro environment having slowed revenue growth and pressured margins."

Headley explained that in the most recent quarter, Meta revealed around 25% of time spent in Instagram by users was on 'Reels', Meta's competitor to TikTok, but argued the lack of monetisation presents a "significant headwind to impression and revenue growth".

Mogharabi agreed, stating that Meta's key priorities now should include working to "effectively monetise reels", as well as "lessen the negative impact of Apple's ATT (app tracking transparency) on Meta's ad performance measurement ability".

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, added that beyond the lack of advertising on products like reels, WhatsApp has also been a disappointment for the firm.

She said: "Hopes have been high for a payment system within WhatsApp, but so far progress has not been enough to convince the market that Meta has struck gold.

"Of course, ongoing privacy and political challenges have done little to help the brand - especially when combined with the sharp tech-sell off from recent months," she added.

Where next?

Although there have been various problems for Meta as a firm, analysts were keen to note that its 3.7 billion-strong monthly active user base indicated the company still had a strong position.

Headley argued that the firm's long-term prospects remained positive, with several "underappreciated advantages".

"Meta has a key role in demand creation and social commerce still has not materially taken off, where if we look to geographies like China, there has been significant traction," he said. "When searching for a product on Google or Amazon, typically you need to know what you want whereas Meta can provide that inspiration or demand creation to consumers which marks its differentiation against those other platforms.

"Secondly, Meta has ten million paying advertisers on its platform and a further 190 million who engage with consumers through it. This leads to a long tail of demand and constrained supply of advertising inventory," Headley added.

"The company also has the industry's leading technology stack and its R&D budget dwarfs competition. In a world of tougher targeting, this gives it an advantage as does its large amount of first party data."

Mogharabi noted that the firm was also "investing in improving its ad performance measurement tools", which he believes will increase the use of "less detail-level data" as Apple and governments continue to limit data access to protect privacy.

"These efforts should increase current advertiser spending and attract new advertisers, increasing user monetisation and driving revenue from Meta's family of apps - Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp - higher," he added.

The metaverse

Lund-Yates also highlighted another potential venture for Meta to increase revenue: the metaverse. However, she said that the virtual reality world has had a rocky start.

"For now, this division is still heavily in the red," she explained. "With regulators breathing down Meta's neck, it could be that way for quite some time. Big names like Google and Meta have been accused of monopolising its territory through unfettered acquisitions of smaller rivals.

"The Federal Trade Commission is out to make sure it does not happen again within the land of virtual real estate. It adds to a growing list of reasons Meta's metaverse is off to a sputtering start - chief among them being a company-wide spending cut to cope with waning advertising spend."

Headley agreed: "The metaverse remains a nascent but significant opportunity; however, a low probability of financial success needs to be ascribed at this juncture given ultimate construct, adoption and monetisation are significant unknowns.

"However, the opportunity could be sizeable, and one only has to look at Amazon and AWS ($79bn revenue run rate) to see that material businesses can be created where it is sometimes difficult to see the opportunity in their early stages."

With a variety of possibilities, analysts expect that Meta would slowly be able to move past the problems facing the firm and return to a path of growth.

Morningstar's Mogharabi precited a return to margin expansion beginning in 2023 as the company sees "solid top-line growth".

"We expect Meta will continue to generate significant free cash flow as cash generated from family of apps digital advertising will more than offset cash burned during the next few years to develop and build a business around the metaverse."

Lund-Yates agreed, adding: "For all the challenges, the scale of Meta's stable of platforms is hard to overstate.

"There are billions of users around the world that log into Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp every day. This is not a case of doomsday for Meta, simply that the path to exponential growth from here is a little murkier than it has been."