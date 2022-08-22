Energy rationing: The 'winners' from further gas shortages - if any

Oil companies have enjoyed extraordinary profits this year as prices have spiralled, with Royal Dutch Shell reporting second quarter gains of £9bn, while BP recorded its largest quarterly profit for 14 years, at £6.9bn.

But other stocks are set to get a boost, particularly if the European Commission moves to activate a binding ration target across the EU.

Germany looks particularly vulnerable, with the Bundesbank estimating rationing gas would lead German GDP to slump 5%, and the nation being hampered by its lack of alternative energy sources.

Spain, however, has invested more heavily in liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals and can therefore import more from the likes of the US and Qatar, while France also has a strong nuclear electricity base.

But according to Randeep Somel, portfolio manager at M&G Investments, while this winter will likely be tough for consumers and industrial companies alike across Europe, "we should be in a much better position this time next year as our energy imports will not be so concentrated in a single producer and the infrastructure will be in place to provide greater flexibility".

LNG 'sea change'

In terms of increased investment in Europe, gas and electricity infrastructure are set to get a boost, given the need to address transmission imbalances across Europe and as stakeholders urgently scramble to connect floating LNG terminals off the German coast. Government subsidies will also likely play a role.

According to Will James, manager of the Premier Miton European Equity Income fund, assuming Germany gets LNG or gas replacement from Norway and energy shipments from the US, focus will turn to the consequential triggers from an energy perspective.

He said funds could become available for building insulation panels to make infrastructure more energy efficient, ensuring the environment is not being as impacted as it likely will be for the next six months, while Germany retreats back to coal fired power stations.

"At the moment, the focus is on the losers but it is also important to look at who are going to be the potential relative winners out of this," he said.

"There has been a real sea change in the approach to natural gas. After many years of postponing the approval of LNG terminals, Germany has now, within a couple of months, approved building those terminals to facilitate the import of gas."

French business GTT is one likely stock set to benefit. The engineering company makes membranes for LNG carriers to the specialist container ships, essentially transport vessels for the liquified gas.

Acceleration of renewables

The EU has raised its clean energy target for 2030 from 40% to 45% and according to Somel, this acceleration will benefit utilities focused on renewable energy, as well as companies that provide solar power and wind turbine equipment.

Indeed this will likely be spurred further by the commission's €210bn public-private sector investment target set out in its REPowerEU proposal to be independent from Russian supply by the end of the decade.

Nitesh Shah, head of commodities and macroeconomic research for Europe at WisdomTree, said that rations would also accelerate the transition away from hydrocarbons towards renewables, with enablers such as battery makers likely to be clear winners, though the price of key inputs will rise.

"The materials used to make these, such as copper, nickel aluminium, zinc, cobalt, and lithium could see greater demand. However, in the short term the supply of these metals could shrink as smelters reduce capacity with energy rationing. The double-whammy could send metal prices higher," he explained.

There is an ongoing debate around whether renewable sources will be able to fill the oil and gas supply gap, however. As a result, Germany may need to rethink its plan to exit nuclear power by the end of the year as the Russia-Ukraine crisis necessitates a reversion to the use of nuclear energy and domestic legacy coal plants.

European equities portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management Elma de Kuiper stipulated that while the threat of shortages would likely be a boom to businesses that address sustainability demands, there were many different factors that would ultimately drive the gas price.

She also noted that shortages would benefit those gas companies able to meet the demand for gas short-term from non-Russian sources.

ESG shift?

Rob Crayfourd, portfolio manager at CQS, reaffirmed that the primary winners would be producers of other sources of energy - European gas and global coal and oil - as companies shift to diesel generators.

"This is both on the back of near-term earnings and a shifting political backdrop from net-zero policies, to encouraging new supply from these same producers, following a heavy bout of realisation by governments that the energy transition cannot happen overnight," he said.

The CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income fund is the longest it has ever been in energy in the seven years since Crayfourd took over the fund, with holdings to the tune of 39.2% currently spread across oil, gas, coal and uranium.

"Energy producers are the most attractive long," he said. "Many funds have not been able to own them in size, if at all, due to ESG constraints, while we see an improving perception for the sector from investors and governments that may aid a multiple rerate, due to the huge significance they have in addressing the energy crisis."

Downside opportunities

Adam Whiteley, head of global credit at Insight Investment, explained that from a macroeconomic perspective, markets have already priced in a lot of the downside risk from energy shortages and a dramatic cheapening of assets in Europe has begun to create attractive investment opportunities for patient investors.

"For context, European credit markets are not far off the levels we have seen at the peak of the pandemic," he said.

"Within the current investment landscape, we are finding attractive opportunities in the chemical sector, as well as with the relative value of European assets compared to US assets, as European assets currently have a greater cyclical premium."

James Sym, head of equities at River & Mercantile, said that historically when earnings have downgraded it has often been a good time to buy.

"Casting forward six months, the likelihood is that the cost of living is abating. The Fed is no longer raising rates and inflationary pressures on corporate margins are becoming tailwinds," he said.