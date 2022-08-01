Stock Spotlight: Inflation takes a bite out of Walmart profits

The firm is often seen as a bellwether for the retail sector

The firm, which is often seen as a bellwether for the retail sector, forecast that full-year profits would decline by between 11% to 13%, down from the 1% fall previously predicted.

Sam North, trading school lead at eToro, said: "Walmart may be the world's largest retailer, but sadly for its shareholders, that does not make it immune to the same inflationary and pricing headache that retailers around the world are grappling with. In fact, it may be coming off worse than other retailers, precisely because of its scale."

The Walton family, which owns just under 50% of Walmart stock, lost $11.4bn on results day as its share price tumbled.

While the firm's stock price has mostly recovered from last week's sharp drop, Walmart is still down over 10% since the beginning of the year. Shares of its rivals, including Target and Amazon, have also fallen by similar levels.

Steve Clayton, fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained that the firm had "followed Target in warning of an excess inventory build and the need to discount this stock in order to get back to balance ahead of the peak Christmas season".

Inventories at general merchandise stores at the end of April were the highest in over 20 years, according to US Census Bureau data.

Clayton said that Walmart "appears to have underestimated the degree to which sales a year ago were boosted by US government efforts to stimulate the economy", leading to mass over-ordering for this year. This has also been exacerbated by the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

In May, Walmart said it had over $60bn of excess inventory. CEO John Furner said if it was possible, he would "wish away and make disappear" around 20% of the group's inventory.

The retailer said last week that it would continue to cut prices of clothing and general merchandise to reduce its backlog.

eToro's North added: "The longer this goes on, the more the business is forced to lower prices, the harder its bottom line will be hit. This all suggests Walmart's fortunes are not about to change in the short term."

Clayton also highlighted that Walmart saw demand swing more toward consumables such as food and away from discretionary spending. It actually raised its forecast for growth in US sales excluding fuel to 6% from 4% to 5%, mainly due to the rise in food prices.

However, analysts were somewhat positive on Walmart's long term outlook, such as Zain Akbari, equity research analyst at Morningstar, who said: "We do not believe wide-moat Walmart's long-term standing has changed despite revised guidance that suggests significantly more near-term profitability pressure than we had expected."

While the magnitude of the strain from inflation and overstocking has been "greater than expected", Akbari said Walmart's value-orientated market positioning would continue to pay off.

"With unparalleled purchasing power and vendor relationships, strong cost leverage and a reputation for aggressive pricing, we believe Walmart should benefit from trade-down traffic as the effects of inflation are felt by more middle-income households.

"Consequently, we expect Walmart to endure the current situation better than most retailers, with an opportunity to retain customers attracted by low prices with an increasingly convenient omnichannel offering."

North agreed, adding that the long-term outlook for Walmart had been boosted as the Fed "started to acknowledge weakness in the economy in softer spending and production", which he argued implied the economy may need a "jumpstart" and that inflation may have peaked.

He speculated that if inflation begins to drop and rate cuts come in next year, consumers would slowly begin to regain spending power which would be good news for Walmart.

"In theory, if Walmart is to lower its prices due to the excess inventory, that could well entice customers back in. In the long-term, a combination of an accommodative central bank and a willing spender is exactly what Walmart will want to see," he said.