Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

In the 20 years since SmithKline Beecham merged with Glaxo Wellcome, pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has underperformed in all areas except dividends.

But after years of underdelivering relative to peers and failing to bring a Covid-19 vaccine to market during the pandemic, the stock could be heading for relief as it joins a growing cohort of pharma names spinning out their consumer health arms, reversing the merger frenzy that defined the sector in the 1990s.

A year on from GSK announcing its intention to separate its consumer healthcare business from the wider GSK group, the much-anticipated listing of Haleon, which produces household brands Sensodyne toothpaste, Nicorette, Advil and allergy relief tablet Piriteze, was judged to be a bit of a letdown by commentators.

Designated Europe's largest listing of the decade, Haleon's shares dipped below issue price on their first day of trading (18 July). The share price ended the day at 308p, down from 330p, putting the company's value at £28bn - still enough to launch it to the FTSE 100.

However, analysts are overwhelmingly positive about the impact the demerger will have on GSK's stock, arguing the move should help position it as a biopharma company with a strengthened balance sheet and a bolstered pipeline.

Still, the aspirations GSK set out in its financial outlook last year to achieve annual revenues of £33bn by 2031, from current sales of £24bn - which it admits is driven mainly by late stage assets still in trial stage - leaves some doubting the viability of its targets and questioning its outlook.

Ambitions

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Ambitious growth targets for the future are predicated on successful trial results, but drugs fall at the final hurdle all too often and that is partly why uncertainty over its longer-term future has kept its valuation in-line with the long-term average."

In addition, the group faces patent expirations on the compound behind most of its existing HIV products - Dolutegravir - which currently makes up 18% of its sales. Dolutegravir products accounted for $1.2bn of GSK global turnover in the three months to 31 March, according to its most recent results.

Ozge Brinkworth, equity analyst at Rathbones, said GSK planned to offset the impact of the expiry through expansion of its long-acting HIV portfolio, including the recently launched HIV drug Cabenuva, in combination with the aforementioned pipeline assets.

She said that despite the group's announcement of a £33bn sales target to "provide reassurance" that sales will not go backwards in the second half of the decade, the patent expiry "still constitutes the most significant risk to the group's longer-term growth".

"We need to see progress in the pipeline to give us confidence that the group will be able to successfully navigate this significant loss of exclusivity," she added.

Management

Chief executive Emma Walmsley's credibility is somewhat on the line, with GSK receiving significantly less from the delisting than expected as it reduced its stake in Haleon from 68% to 13%, meaning it now has less to invest back into its remaining business assets.

Haleon's initial £30bn valuation was well below the £50bn offer for the business made by Unilever in January.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, highlighted that in the short term, the group remained broadly reliant on new products in oncology and immunology for growth.

"The vaccines business has been lagging, as governments have focused on Covid to the exclusion of other vaccine areas," he said.

Activist investors Elliot and Bluebell joined a growing cohort of shareholders objecting to Walmsley's lack of scientific background last year. She became the first woman to run a major pharmaceutical company in 2017, having spent 17 years at L'Oreal.

She was instrumental in establishing GSK's consumer healthcare business in 2015 through a deal with Novartis.

Ketan Patel, manager of the EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity fund, which holds 2.45% in GSK and intends to buy Haleon once its share price "settles down", said: "Often scientists do not make the best businesspeople. Drugs are sold and marketed so having someone who has done 17 years at one of the biggest companies in the world is not a bad thing."

Retaining a stake

GSK is retaining a 13% stake in Haleon, whose performance will ultimately affect its own share price, and Patel remains overwhelmingly positive on the consumer healthcare business.

From a responsible and sustainable investment perspective, Patel said he lacked choice in the UK consumer health market due to issues around animal testing, adding he abstains from owning Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser for this very reason.

"There is a choice now. [Haleon] will be a FTSE 100 company with a market cap of £30bn, and 37% of its revenue will be US-based, offering a chance to partake in the dollar trade. It has nine power brands making up nearly 60% of sales so we are talking about a great company with great names," he said.

With substantial scope remaining in the sector for M&A, Haleon also offers up a premium opportunity for investors. With 45% of the stock up for play, interested parties like Nestlé, Unilever and P&G will likely be eyeing the company.

"It will be interesting to see where this business is in two years and there is a really good chance it will be taken out. Ideally, when Johnson & Johnson (J&J) spins its consumer arm out in the next couple of years, the two could merge," said Patel.

Outlook

According to Streeter, GSK should benefit from a normalising antibiotics market and recovery in sales for its Shingrix shingles vaccine. While it still retains a minority stake in Haleon, its plan will be to eventually sell it to help shore up the balance sheet.

"This will be a welcome tailwind for GSK as pharmaceutical revenue tends to be more erratic and serving a larger debt pile has its problems, so a newly trimmed down shape should make the company more resilient," she said.

Ian Pyle, investment director at abrdn and manager of the £80m Shires Income investment trust, emphasised that there still needs to be more evidence that R&D productivity has improved, considering that investments in oncology to date "have probably not delivered as we might have hoped".

"With patent expiries set for 2028, GSK will need to prove it can manage the period and provide sufficiently innovative treatments to move the patient population on," he said.

"I also see some risk that GSK will do a large deal to add pipeline assets, something which may well be beneficial but could create uncertainty."