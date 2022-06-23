No energy company 'in their right mind' would set up in the UK now

Windfall tax may dampen energy sentiment

clock • 4 min read
There are concerns that the windfall tax will discourage investment into energy in the UK
Image:

There are concerns that the windfall tax will discourage investment into energy in the UK

The recent windfall tax on UK energy companies could put energy firms off setting up in the UK, affecting the country’s shift to renewable energy.

Last month, the UK government U-turned on its decision to implement a levy on oil and gas company profits, charging them a 25% windfall tax in an attempt to fund measures to support households during the cost-of-living crisis. This comes after oil and gas prices hit record highs this year, initially driven by lingering Covid-19 supply chain issues, which were exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. BP and Shell, the UK giants in this space, reported record profits in the first quarter of this year as a result of these tailwinds. Shell's Q1 profits totalled $9.1bn for the first three months...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

UK AIM IPOs fall to lowest levels since 2009

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities falls £28m short of proceeds target

More on UK

Small-caps look to “boost their future cash surplus” during recession.
UK

Miton's Gervais Williams: Recession may favour 'immature businesses'

FTSE Small Cap down 15% year-to-date

Georgie Lee
clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
The fall in sales volumes over the month was because of food stores, which fell by 1.6%.
UK

UK retail sales slip in May as consumer confidence falls to lowest on record

Shoppers cut back on food spending

Valeria Martinez
clock 24 June 2022 • 2 min read
"UK is at a crossroads"
UK

Average global funds hold a third less in the UK than before Brexit

Brexit risks still an issue for managers

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 June 2022 • 4 min read
Trustpilot