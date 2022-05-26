abrdn's Kirsty Desson: Why we sold Dolby in favour of Asics

Coming into 2022, Desson said that like many investors, she anticipated there would be the usual, slight pullback in equities and that her inflation outlook was in line with the US Federal Reserve's that it would be "temporary".

But this was disrupted by the "very sharp drawdown" at the start of the year and markets beginning to price in several rate hikes on the back of inflation continuing to rise. "And then the Ukraine situation happened and that has changed our view of the world, turned it on its head," Desson explained.

This has impacted the fund's performance, which is down 33.1% year-to-date, according to FE Analytics.

"So, we have put through quite a few changes in the portfolio now," she said.

On the new holdings, there were three buckets. The first are the "the typical quality growth stocks" that the fund traditionally holds, businesses with "unique stories" that have "strong structural growth, irrespective of the macroeconomic picture".

One of the new additions here was Japanese sports brand Asics, which Desson said stepped up in response to competitor's Nike latest sneaker launches, bringing their own carbon plated shoes.

With the restart of big athletic events, such as marathons, the company has seen a big increase in sales post-Covid, Desson said. "So they are really exciting".

Another bucket of stocks were names which "may seem slightly different to how the fund has historically been positioned" but are in response to the "external environment", the manager explained.

One example was GTT, an IT service management company, which developed a ‘membrane' technology that helps reduce shipping costs of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Supplies of energy have been a big topic recently, especially after the war in Ukraine catalysed energy dependency moving away from Russia, a trend Desson thinks LNG will benefit from.

"GTT is a big beneficiary of that," she added.

The final section was firms with a "really high recurring revenue stream", a characteristic that was attractive in the face of the aggressive outlook for inflation.

Desson said: "Our thought is that inflation stays high for longer and we see a response from the Fed and that leads to some sort of slowdown in the second half of the year. So, whether it is a full-blown recession, or whether it is stagflation, or whether it is just a slowdown we think inevitably that there is going to be some sort of pullback in consumer discretionary names."

To play into this, the fund added Insulet, which makes pumps for people with diabetes, and Envist, a manufacturer of consumable parts for the dental industry. "So very predictable steady revenue streams," she said.

The trade-off has been the sale of several names less able to navigate the new market headwinds or "that did not fit the process anymore so we sold out of those".

One stock that was sold-out off was Yeti, a US brand producing sustainably made outdoor products, while another was Genus, which Desson said was no longer in line with their Matrix investment thesis.

The bio-tech firm specialises in animal genetics for farming and was hit hard by the outbreak of African swine fever in China earlier this year, which wiped out a large portion of the pig herds. In a rush to rebuild the populations, there is now an excess capacity in China, which has collapsed the pork price.

China accounts for a third of Genus' revenues, so this price drop caused a slowdown in demand for their products.

"We saw growth slow and slowing momentum start to rollover. So, we sold out," Desson said.

"In hindsight, that was quite fortuitous, because their three big markets were the US, China and Russia."

Another sale was Cerence, "an unfortunate one", Desson remarked.

A US small cap, they develop the "Siri of the car" and have a strong presence in the driverless car theme.

But there was a big exodus among the management with the CFO, CEO and other senior members of leaving "which is not a great sign", Desson said.

She added the replacement CEO, Dr Stefan Ortmanns, took a "kitchen sink approach" and reduced down numbers and "projects [completions] were actually going to be coming in much later. So that was why we sold out Cerence".

Finally, was Dolby "which has a great product, its sound system is everywhere", Desson stated, "but it has a poor management team".

She said that the founding Dolby family still have a "heavy influence" on the business, but they are "sitting on huge amounts of cash, but they've never done anything with it".

Desson said that although the external news flow on the business is positive "the company has continued to disappoint […] so we decided to get rid of it".