A Fresh Take: Intersectionality in the industry

Speaking to two diversity and inclusion industry champions in each respective field, Mason and the guests discuss intersectionality - particularly communities that can sadly fall under the radar - and how asset management and wealth management firms can encourage their employees to bring their whole selves to work.

Our guests are:

Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services at Capital Group

Matt Cameron, founder and global managing director of LGBT Great and a board member of the Diversity Project

