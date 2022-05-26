A Fresh Take: Intersectionality in the industry

In this episode of A Fresh Take, Investment Week editor Lauren Mason takes a deep dive into inclusion within the asset management industry – specifically focusing on both the LGBTQ+ community, and those with physical and mental disabilities.
Speaking to two diversity and inclusion industry champions in each respective field, Mason and the guests discuss intersectionality - particularly communities that can sadly fall under the radar - and how asset management and wealth management firms can encourage their employees to bring their whole selves to work.
Our guests are:
- Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services at Capital Group
- Matt Cameron, founder and global managing director of LGBT Great and a board member of the Diversity Project
You can listen here or below: