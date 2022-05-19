Stock Spotlight: Amazon's future growth pinned to worker rights war

The AGM, which takes place on 25 May, includes resolutions on a 20-1 stock split and one requesting the board commission an independent audit and report of the working conditions and treatment that warehouse workers face.

Members of the asset management industry, while cautiously optimistic about the investment opportunity presented by the second largest employer in the US, are adamant that it needs to demonstrate good governance.

In one harrowing incident at the end of last year, six Amazon workers died after a warehouse collapsed during a tornado. A number of weeks later, reports surfaced that two Amazon workers were denied sick leave and then died within hours of each other. One died at the facility in Alabama and some workers alleged to papers that six people had died at that facility in 2021 alone.

Amazon initially attempted to exclude the workers' rights proposal submitted by Tulipshare, an activist investment platform, from being put to a vote through a proxy fight, which included a no-action letter request to the Securities Exchanges Commission (SEC). However, new guidance from the SEC prevented the resolution from being overruled.

Schroders is one of the first of the major asset managers which has asked Amazon to nail its colours to the mast and said it would support workers' rights at the upcoming AGM.

"At Amazon, we stand with the workers, seeking more disclosure on working conditions and their treatment," said Kate Rogers, head of sustainability at Schroders Wealth Management in a press release on 17 May. "As active managers the way we use our influence can make a significant difference helping companies to transition to a more sustainable business model and accelerating positive change."

Federated Hermes did not say which way it was voting but, when queried, Michael Yamoah, an engager for EOS at the firm, said it was important for Amazon to address the issues to "secure long-term sustainable growth".

"Respect for human and labour rights is a priority on the investor agenda as it underpins a company's wider corporate culture, business ethics and enterprise risk management, all of which affect the creation and preservation of long-term value," he said.

Tom Slater, manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment trust, which holds 3% of its portfolio in Amazon, was confident the company would do the right thing, saying that workers' rights was something "they have taken quite seriously", however he noted that they might not have gone "far enough yet".

Growth issues

Slater has been making significant reductions in his holdings of the company, which was the largest holding of the trust for many years. However, the major rationale for this was that Jeff Bezos had stepped back as CEO and they felt he was "central" to the corporate culture.

At the same time, Slater noted that future growth looks more challenging.

Indeed, over the six months to 19 May, the firm's share price was down 41.7%. Part of this is due to the wider sell off in technology stocks.

However, it was already the "underperformer within big tech" in 2021, according to Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

She noted that earnings have been dragged down by its investment in the electric vehicle firm Rivian, which resulted in a $7.6bn loss.

She and Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, both pointed out that the e-commerce business was facing headwinds that Scholar called a "perfect storm" of labour shortages, rising wage bills and increasing costs tied to inflation.

However, on the bright side, the pair pointed out that Amazon Web Services is a market leader that is growing quickly and has strong margins.

"Despite being the clear number one in the market, it shows no signs of slowing down or losing share to competitors," said Barringer.

Scholar concluded that investors would need to brace themselves for "wild swings", but Barringer was more complementary, arguing that Amazon was "constantly looking to reinvent industries" and "while it might be down, it continues to have a strong investment case".

Still, with thousands of retail investors expressing interest in the workers' rights resolution at the upcoming AGM, according to Tulipshare, it is clear to investors that the growth dynamics of its business units is just one part of the story for the company's investment case going forward.