Climate voting policies: Will other asset managers follow BlackRock's lead?

According to nonprofit Ceres, BlackRock supported 10% of climate policies in 2020 and 41% in 2021

In fact, the two largest asset managers, BlackRock and Vanguard, dramatically increased their votes in favour, which Climate Action 100 said helped "propel the historic success".

However, BlackRock's position has shifted recently and while some asset managers that Investment Week spoke to seem more steadfast in their commitments to support climate change proposals, the move from the largest asset manager rings true with others and raises concern for the climate agenda.

BlackRock's controversial memo

Last week (11 May), BlackRock wrote in its Investment Stewardship paper that it was likely to support "proportionately fewer" shareholder proposals on climate this season given they were more "prescriptive" and are "constraining on companies".

According to non-profit Ceres, BlackRock supported 10% of climate policies in 2020 and 41% in 2021, while the letter from BlackRock put the 2021 figure at 47%.

In its latest update, the asset manger said it had "determined these [2021] proposals to be consistent with long term value creation and not unduly constraining on management in pursuing their strategies to create shareholder value".

BlackRock said it was not likely to support proposals that "are intended to micromanage companies" following an initial review, which it believes comprises a large proportion of this year's climate proposals and significantly more than last year.

A spokesperson from BlackRock said the company still sees voting on shareholder proposals as an important role and that it was "interesting" how companies' strategies and plans respond "to the challenges…of the energy transition".

The stewardship note also acknowledged that some clients may take a different view. This year the firm is "taking the first in a series of steps to expand the opportunity for clients to participate in proxy voting decisions where legally and operationally viable."

This will first be offered to institutional clients invested in index strategies.

The season

The update from BlackRock follows revisions from the US Securities and Exchange Commission guidance, which broadened the scope of permissible proposals to those that address "significant social policy issues".

This has led to more proposals on ESG issues coming forward and being considered. According to an S&P Global report, as of March 31, the SEC has already rejected 48 corporate challenges seeking to halt a shareholder resolution, compared with 37 for all of 2021.

In March, the Proxy Preview reported that climate change was the biggest single topic for the proxy agenda this year, with 145 proposals by that point, compared to 91 last year.

The number of proposals specifically related to climate change has nearly doubled to 110 and is well above the previous peak of 83 in 2018.

The report agreed with BlackRock that requests were more specific, and more were asking about Scope 3 emissions, while last year requests were more generalised.

The reaction

While commentators in some papers have applauded BlackRock for taking a pragmatic approach to ESG, industry participants that spoke to Investment Week deride the decision.

A spokesperson from UKSIF said they were not "particularly sympathetic" to the concerns and felt that investors "should be fully maximising their role as active stewards".

What do other asset managers think? Well, it is a mixed bag.

Some see the more dictatorial resolutions as the natural progression from the first round of requests, which were focused on increasing the transparency of reporting.

Clemence Humeau, head of responsible investment coordination and governance at AXA Investment Managers, acknowledged that while some resolutions "may be considered prescriptive and somewhat difficult to implement", they would still be supporting them on a case-by-case basis.

"In the vast majority of cases, shareholder proposals are only advisory in nature and can therefore only encourage companies to step up their climate ambitions," she said.

Humeau went on to note they would support resolutions in a way to "send a signal to the company" and would communicate directly with the management about the rationale. She added that if an agenda includes both a management sponsored and a shareholder proposal then they might choose to voice concerns under the management resolution.

However, Daisy Streatfield, sustainability director at NinteyOne, said they "do not believe in micro-managing boards" and "agree with BlackRock that proposals can be overly prescriptive and may not reflect achieving long-term shareholder value".

She said the firm would continue to focus on supporting proposals around disclosure improvement and clear transition plans with goal of net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Meanwhile, Yo Takatsuki, global head of investment stewardship at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, disagreed with the idea that proposals were only advisory.

He said: "The continuous evolution of sustainability issues, and its interplay with voting, has meant that the detail of every resolution carries even more weight than usual".

For its part, the JPMAM team said it is "actively engaging" and ask companies to align targets with climate science, form "robust strategies with intermediate milestones" and to disclose regularly.

Similarly, Liontrust's Sustainable Investment team noted that setting ambitious targets "is the easy bit" and it must result in "meaningful emission reductions".

While it did not comment on its voting, it noted the biggest challenge is for fast-growing companies. "If a business is growing 5% a year and the target to reduce carbon intensity (per unit of sales) is 2%, absolute emissions are still rising by 3% annually," the team explained.

Macro making a difference

Aside from the nature of the proposals, BlackRock also said the current macroeconomic conditions will have an influence on its voting. It commented that Russia's invasion of Ukraine means that net exporters of energy are likely to be required to increase production, while net importers are expected to accelerate their adoption of renewable energy.

"This set of dynamics will in the short- and medium-term drive a need for companies that invest in both traditional and renewable sources of energy," the company said. "We believe the companies that do that effectively will produce attractive returns for our clients."

Other asset managers agreed the current crisis in Ukraine was having an impact on energy companies, however, none of them outright supported BlackRock's premise that continued investment in traditional sources of energy would deliver better returns for clients.

In fact, the concerns they raised were of the social implications.

"Oil and gas companies must imperatively reduce their supplies from Russia in order to mitigate the disruptions that would be associated with it," said Humeau. "Reducing dependence on Russian gas will not be easy, and is likely to lead to a social crisis."

Similarly, the Liontrust team said that investors generally need to bear in mind the social dimension of swift action on the climate crisis.

"Many people work in industries facing formidable change and must be able to afford to live a fulfilled life in an ultra-low carbon economy," it said. "We must remember not to solve only for the best climate change outcome but ensure we also use this as an opportunity to reduce inequality, help alleviate fuel poverty and not lose sight of people. If people do not willingly move with the energy transition, it will fail."

Fiduciary duty still front and centre

At the end of the day, the issues seem to revolve around the asset manager's perception of their fiduciary duty.

BlackRock spoke of its duty to "act in our client's long-term economic interests", while Humeau spoke of the need to go beyond "delivering short-term returns" and invest responsibly, while "ensuring the long-term sustainability of the world".