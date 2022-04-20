IBE: The case for ethical evaluation in investing

This has become an even thornier issue of late given the events in Ukraine, as ESG managers start to revaluate their holdings. For instance, there has been some industry contemplation about whether defence stocks could now be considered worthy of ESG investment.

However, a report from the Institute of Business Ethics (IBE) found that many asset managers believe it is not their job to take a moral position and they are reluctant to talk about ethics "because they find it hard to define and do not want to make a moral judgement".

The report interviewed people from 16 asset managers, along with four investment consultants, three asset owners and a number of independent bodies and advisers.

Through these interviews the IBE determined that while asset managers are wary of the term ‘ethics' they do believe in the importance of business culture, which the IBE says is akin to ethics, and in fact some firms do attempt to assess their investee companies' "ethical culture".

This assessment is vitally important for firms to understand the "say, do gap" when it comes to ESG, the IBE highlighted, as greenwashing is prevalent.

In fact, one asset manager interviewed for the report said understanding the ethical culture of a company was the "holy grail" of investment analysis.

There are figures to back this up, as John Kotter's Corporate Culture and Performance found companies with a "performance-enhancing culture" saw 682% in revenue growth over a 12-month period, compared to 166% for those without that culture.

However, cultural evaluation can be off-putting to some asset managers as it has a perception as hard to define or measure, a view Annabel Gillard, member of the IBE's International Advisory Council and author of the report, disagrees with.

"There is tons of material out there that says culture is something that can be measured, is something that can defined and is something that can be seen from the outside," she said. "But somehow that message has not got inside the asset management community in a way that is consistent or widely accepted."

The assessment dilemma

Some firms and asset managers interviewed are already trying to look at ethical culture within their investee companies.

"Those most advanced in their thinking stress the importance of looking at trends and lifecycles rather than headlines," the report said.

They cited examples such as: staff turnover; 'glass door'; diversity beyond the top team; stakeholder treatment; body language and subtext in meetings; incentive structures and several more.

Ninety One, for instance, has developed a framework that takes into account a firm's workplace practices "expressed as culture, and interweaving appraisal with broader value creation".

Stephanie Niven, global sustainable equity portfolio manager at the firm, said that to "incorporate culture" into the investment process they had to "re-examine the definition of ‘culture' and its empirical backing as a value driver to develop a framework for corporate culture assessment".

"Building this framework drew on our skills as active fundamental stock pickers, reviewing over 150 different corporate case studies to create a framework that can be applied and provides valuable insight across all sectors and geographies," she explained.

Gillard noted that there is limited training in this area, which is making the challenge more difficult. She added that she had conversations with the CFA, which has suggested this is something they are going to look at.

"I think we just have to grapple with it and recognise that, actually, there are some techniques and tools that can help with this," Gillard said.

However, the author of the report said that is was not about having an "absolute right or wrong" and said there are different cultures in different countries and companies, and even several different cultures within a company itself.

"You would not want the sales function to have the same culture as the risk function," she explained.

"It is about understanding the culture that you have, and making it work as well as you can, and being honest with your stakeholders about what that culture is so that you can build really valuable partnerships with employees and customers and providers of finance," Gillard said.

However, Ian Peters, director of the IBE, said the fact there are different values should not be used as an excuse.

"I think it is easy to try and wriggle off the hook and say we cannot apply these values in this particular country, because their values are different," he said.

For him, it is important to acknowledge that cultures cannot trump the ethical values of the way business is done.