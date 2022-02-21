International Energy Week: fund managers flag short-term risks to renewable agenda

The consensus around COP26, which marked 100 days on Monday (21 February), was that it could have been better, but it could have been worse.

"The conference produced results which we considered to be better than feared, but not as good as hoped," explained Jonathan Waghorn, manager of the Guinness Sustainable Energy fund.

He went on to say the key highlights were additional pledges from countries and new net zero targets.

However, Will Argent, manager of the Gravis Clean Energy Income fund, said that while COP saw many nations "ratchetting up clean energy ambitions and decarbonisation targets" they did not alter the long-term growth trends already within the sector.

"In the short term, COP26 changes little in the investment outlook for energy," agreed Yan Swiderski, Co-Founder of the Global Returns Project.

However, while the latest COP has done little aside reinforce the need to transition to renewable energy, there have been developments the fund managers have been navigating over the past number of months.

"Over the last decade, supply chains feeding in to the renewable energy sector have become more efficient and streamlined," explained Argent. "More recently, however, supply chain pinches following the pandemic will have undoubtedly impacted the development and construction of renewable energy projects."

Waghorn highlighted that energy transition technologies and equipment are raw material intensive and are dominated by Chinese manufacturing. In fact, China manufactures 50% of all wind turbines and 70% of all solar panels.

The manager said this leaves importers "exposed to supply chain inefficiencies and higher freight costs".

"Some international freight fees rose by as much as six-fold in 2021 and while many companies will have long-term contracts to smooth the volatility, none will have been immune from this source of inflation," he explained. "Freight and logistics issues are likely to persist in the start of 2022 as China's zero Covid policy threatens to impact freight handling and exports, but we would expect these issues to subside as the year progresses."

Waghorn went on to highlight that raw material inflation has been intense over recent years. Since the beginning of 2020 prices for photovoltaic grade polysilicion (PV) have quadrupled, while steel has increased by 50%, aluminium by 80% and copper by 60%.

"Based on steel alone representing around 90% of the mass and 20% of the construction cost of a wind turbine, we see the risk for some projects to suffer investment cost increases of as much as 25%," he said.

However, he added, over the medium term, he anticipates the increases will be offset by technology, scale and manufacturing improvements.

Indeed, the International Energy Agency is forecasting that renewable power additions over the coming five years will be just over 1,800 GW; a near 50% increase on its previous five-year forecast which was published twelve months earlier.

Investing opportunities

For investors keen on the longer-term trend they have a range of options through which to access the theme. These include publicly listed companies, investment trusts, open-ended funds and ETFs.

"Through individual companies, investors can access many aspects of the theme; from manufacturers in the wind and solar supply chain, to project developers and asset owners/operators, or companies developing clean tech or energy storage solutions," Argent explained.

"Open-ended funds and ETFs may aim to provide exposure to a wide range of these sub-themes or may focus on a particular area," he added.

However, the manager warned that investors need to wary of getting too caught up in "more speculative areas" within the broader ‘clean tech' space.

"We have seen examples of extremely high ratings for companies that have yet to generate any meaningful revenues let alone operating profit," he said. "Investors here should be mindful of paying very high ratings and should be willing to accept significant volatility in share prices."

Another option for investors is the Global Returns Fund, which curates climate not-for-profits delivering solutions which elude sustainable investing on its own.

"By pairing sustainable investment portfolios with a small allocation to the regenerative not-for-profits in the Global Returns Fund, investors can genuinely amplify their impact without the risk of greenwashing," said Swiderski.