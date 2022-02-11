Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

Subscription numbers have disappointed for a number of companies in the past month leading to share price drops

One thing they all have in common is the subscription model. This has led experts to question whether those models can continue to succeed particularly when consumers are facing a cost-of-living squeeze and there is substantial competition sitting in the wings.

"Companies which saw high demand for services as the pandemic took hold like Peloton, Spotify and Netflix have suffered because they have not been able to hook customers in for the long haul as much, as economies have opened up and other forms of socialising have taken over," explained Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "They are seen more as one trick ponies, offering either TV streaming, gym classes or audio on demand."

In January, Netflix suffered what some called a "horror show" as it announced that it added 18 million subscribers last year, half the level of 2020 and warned of a slower pace of growth. Its share price responded by plummeting around 20% and it remains down 25% in the past month.

"In many ways, Netflix pioneered the modern subscription business, and has done very well out of it," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group. "But as results from the sector have shown, they can fall prey to overoptimistic expectations, and come crashing down to earth as a result.

Stephen Yiu, chief investment officer at Blue Whale, likened the company to an investment in a favoured football team.

"The players make the money, the fans enjoy watching the game, but the shareholders ultimately pay the price," he said. He went on to explain that with a dedication to content production they have tied themselves into "uncontrollable (and inflation susceptible external costs)".

Beauchamp agreed the costs were problematic: "With one main source of revenue they are highly vulnerable to shifts in consumer spending, and the likes of Netflix and Spotify also require significant investment in content, hitting margins," he said.

Spotify has also had to guide the market that it will have lower than anticipated subscriber additions, one million less in fact for the first quarter of the year. Indeed, the company did not even provide an annual forecast as they had in the past.

Meanwhile, this week Peloton's CEO has stepped down after an activist investor campaign. The company has faced a host of challenges recently, including declining interest. In its quarterly results in November, the company said it expected sales to be up to $1bn lower than expected and the number of monthly workouts by each subscriber had fallen to 16 from 20. While Peloton's share price is up over one month, in part thanks to the CEO's removal, over six months it is down an astonishing 66.8%.

Beauchamp said Peloton was "the classic Icarus stock, rising too far too fast, while the expense of its bikes means its mass market appeal is quite limited."

The business has burnt through nearly $2bn in the last 12 months because of its marketing budget, inflation pressures and research and development. It now only has $1bn cash on the balance sheet.

"Couple this with declining revenues and declining connected fitness workouts (a measure of users), things are looking bleak for Peloton," Yiu noted.

Not all subscriber businesses have fallen out of love

Some businesses have made the subscription model work and investors point out their perceived value of them, along with market factors, will mean they can continue to succeed.

‘'Subscription models can be resilient to inflation, but only if they are perceived to offer value for money, especially at times of a cost of living squeeze," explained Streeter.

She pointed out that Amazon recently announced it was increasing its Prime membership, which investors responded well to.

"Prime is so ingrained in customers' everyday lives from deliveries to streaming, so they are likely to readily absorb the price increase, which will considerably help the bottom line," she said.

Over one month, the share price for Amazon is down just 3.9%.

Yiu meanwhile flagged Microsoft and Adobe, which are also subscription-based models.

He noted that both have few competitors with high switching costs and their products are "endlessly scalable".

"Quite simply, comparing Microsoft to Peloton is not comparing apples with apples. If it is, Microsoft is a giant golden apple, compared to the maggot-eaten, rotten windfall represented by Peloton," he said. "We expect the share price of the two to continue to diverge in Microsoft's favour - in fact, unless a big name acquires it, Peloton could have disappeared entirely by this time next year."