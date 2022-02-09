Brewin Dolphin launches alternatives fund for MPS range

Fifth segregated mandate range

clock • 1 min read
David Hood is head of investment solutions at Brewin Dolphin
Image:

David Hood is head of investment solutions at Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin is launching a new alternatives fund, the fifth in its segregated mandate range that is the building blocks for its managed portfolio service and Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range.

The MI Select Managers Alternatives fund invests in property, commodities and absolute return and will be run by Brewin Dolphin as fund sponsor alongside Schroders, Muzinich and NN Investment Partners among others.

The fund will also hold precious metals through ETCs and investments in collective funds and investment trusts.

Asset allocation will be decided by Brewin Dolphin's teams and implemented monthly.

S&P Global: Sustainable bond issuance to surpass $1.5trn in 2022

David Hood, head of investment solutions at the firm, said the new fund allow them "to offer access to some parts of the investment universe that our fund research team have covered for many years but have been difficult to access through platforms in a cost-effective way".

The fund sits alongside the four other segregated mandates covering UK Equity, UK Equity Income, North American Equity and Global Bonds.

The MPS launched in 2008. It has grown from £1.6bn in 2016 to £6.6bn in 2021, according to the firm.

Antony Champion, head of intermediaries at Brewin Dolphin, said: "When we decided to enhance our MPS by launching the segregated mandates strategy, at the heart of that decision was a desire to offer a cost-effective, streamlined investment solution that catered for the needs of more advisers' clients.

"Today's launch of the MI Select Managers Alternatives Fund is testament to the continued innovation and enhancement of our propositions for the benefit of advisers' clients."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Strategic Equity Capital trust rebukes merger offer and announces tender

Head to Head episode 2: Is it the end of tech's bull run and what does that mean for investing styles?

More on Alternatives

Peter von Lehe of NB Alternatives Advisers
Alternatives

Nuances to consider when investing in private equity

Nuances to consider

Peter von Lehe
clock 08 February 2022 • 4 min read
HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role
Alternatives

HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role

John Dewey appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 08 February 2022 • 1 min read
James Carthew of QuotedData
Multi-asset

QuotedData's James Carthew: Funds expected to stay the course in 2022

More volatile times ahead

James Carthew
clock 03 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

07 February 2022 • 1 min read
02

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

04 February 2022 • 3 min read
03

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

07 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Natixis IM appoints new heads of UK sales and global financial institutions

04 February 2022 • 1 min read
06

Neuberger Berman hires client portfolio manager from Franklin Templeton

04 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot