Brewin Dolphin launches alternatives fund for MPS range

The MI Select Managers Alternatives fund invests in property, commodities and absolute return and will be run by Brewin Dolphin as fund sponsor alongside Schroders, Muzinich and NN Investment Partners among others.

The fund will also hold precious metals through ETCs and investments in collective funds and investment trusts.

Asset allocation will be decided by Brewin Dolphin's teams and implemented monthly.

David Hood, head of investment solutions at the firm, said the new fund allow them "to offer access to some parts of the investment universe that our fund research team have covered for many years but have been difficult to access through platforms in a cost-effective way".

The fund sits alongside the four other segregated mandates covering UK Equity, UK Equity Income, North American Equity and Global Bonds.

The MPS launched in 2008. It has grown from £1.6bn in 2016 to £6.6bn in 2021, according to the firm.

Antony Champion, head of intermediaries at Brewin Dolphin, said: "When we decided to enhance our MPS by launching the segregated mandates strategy, at the heart of that decision was a desire to offer a cost-effective, streamlined investment solution that catered for the needs of more advisers' clients.

"Today's launch of the MI Select Managers Alternatives Fund is testament to the continued innovation and enhancement of our propositions for the benefit of advisers' clients."