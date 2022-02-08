Head to Head episode 2: Is it the end of tech's bull run and what does that mean for investing styles?

Figures show that while the S&P 500 is down 5.5% from the start of the year until 4 February, the Nasdaq 100 technology sector is down 12.3%.

And the big names, like Facebook's owner Meta, which saw $230bn wiped from its market value in a single day, and Netflix are causing some of the biggest ructions.

Is it time to give up on the tech growth narrative? And what does this shift in market mean for different investing styles?

Kathleen Gallagher, Features Editor at Investment Week speaks to Brandon Ladoff, fund manager at Polen Capital and Tatjana Puhan deputy CIO at TOBAM to discuss.

Ladoff, co-manager of Polen Capital Focus US Growth, has a bottom-up strategy and holds big names such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft in the fund's top ten. Indeed, Information Technology made up 41.8% of the fund's portfolio, as of the end of last year according to the factsheet.

Meanwhile, Puhan's firm TOBAM believes in "maximum diversification" through a quantitative approach. The firm runs an Anti-Benchmark US Equity fund, according to the last available information, the fund held Netflix, which made up 1.5% of the portfolio, but none of the other big technology names.

So far in 2022 (until 4 Februray) the Polen fund has lost 11.5% in dollar terms, while the TOBAM fund has lost 7.8%, meanwhile the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 lost 6% and 5.5% respectively, accoridng to data from Morningstar.

Listen below or on Soundcloud