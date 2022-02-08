Head to Head episode 2: Is it the end of tech's bull run and what does that mean for investing styles?

Volatility in markets sparks discussion

clock • 1 min read
Brandon Ladoff, fund manager at Polen Capital goes head to head with Tatjana Puhan CIO at TOBAM
Image:

Brandon Ladoff, fund manager at Polen Capital goes head to head with Tatjana Puhan CIO at TOBAM

For the first episode of Head to Head in 2022 we looked at one of the biggest pinch points for investors so far this year – volatility in the technology sector.

Figures show that while the S&P 500 is down 5.5% from the start of the year until 4 February, the Nasdaq 100 technology sector is down 12.3%. 

And the big names, like Facebook's owner Meta, which saw $230bn wiped from its market value in a single day, and Netflix are causing some of the biggest ructions. 

Is it time to give up on the tech growth narrative? And what does this shift in market mean for different investing styles? 

Kathleen Gallagher, Features Editor at Investment Week speaks to Brandon Ladoff, fund manager at Polen Capital and Tatjana Puhan deputy CIO at TOBAM to discuss. 

Ladoff, co-manager of Polen Capital Focus US Growth, has a bottom-up strategy and holds big names such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft in the fund's top ten. Indeed, Information Technology made up 41.8% of the fund's portfolio, as of the end of last year according to the factsheet. 

Meanwhile, Puhan's firm TOBAM believes in "maximum diversification" through a quantitative approach. The firm runs an Anti-Benchmark US Equity fund, according to the last available information, the fund held Netflix, which made up 1.5% of the portfolio, but none of the other big technology names.

So far in 2022 (until 4 Februray) the Polen fund has lost 11.5% in dollar terms, while the TOBAM fund has lost 7.8%, meanwhile the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 lost 6% and 5.5% respectively, accoridng to data from Morningstar. 

Listen below or on Soundcloud .

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Brewin Dolphin launches alternatives fund for MPS range

Strategic Equity Capital trust rebukes merger offer and announces tender

More on US

New campaign to position UK as 'centre' of global investment management
Markets

New campaign to position UK as 'centre' of global investment management

Global Investment Futures campaign

Ellie Duncan
clock 08 February 2022 • 2 min read
Simon Barnard of the Smithson investment trust wrote a nine-page letter to investors
Global

Smithson's Barnard defends strategy despite market rotation

Challenging start to the year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
How a small legislative change can answer the better business rallying cry
Global

How a small legislative change can answer the better business rallying cry

The call for urgent change is gaining momentum in the investment industry. Last month, the CEO of the world's largest asset manager, Larry Fink, continued his rallying cry for businesses to do better for the planet while Aviva Investors made a similar...

J Schwan
clock 07 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

07 February 2022 • 1 min read
02

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

04 February 2022 • 3 min read
03

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

07 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Natixis IM appoints new heads of UK sales and global financial institutions

04 February 2022 • 1 min read
06

Neuberger Berman hires client portfolio manager from Franklin Templeton

04 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot