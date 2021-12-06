Investors urged to do 'homework' before buying into Chinese bonds

Some argue Chinese bonds investors need to be “cautious” from an ESG perspective

According to Will McIntosh-Whyte, fund manager of the Rathbone Greenbank Multi Asset portfolios, there are a number of reasons why. On the sovereign side, for example, metrics around corruption, military spending and environmental performance, as well as democratic and civil rights need to be considered.

He argued that China is failing on a number of these metrics, but particularly on corruption and "respecting… democracy and civil rights".

"If you are lending to a country and it scores poorly on corruption, then it becomes very difficult to be sure where your money is going," he said.

The Asian superpower is still an evolving market, according to Katie Binns, senior product manager, fixed income for Morningstar Indexes.

"We have seen a lot of politically charged determinations from different parts around the globe… on whether we should or should not include Chinese bonds in investments and portfolios," she said.

For some investors, the opportunities presented by China's bond market - the second largest in the world - are too big to ignore.

Investors have sunk over net $77bn into China-domiciled fixed income open-ended funds and ETFs in the first three quarters of this year alone, according to Morningstar data.

"The yields are monumentally higher than what you would get on Japanese debt and double that of what you can get for the US," said Binns.

Data provider Refinitv estimates there are around 17,000 instruments in Chinese sovereign and corporate bonds to choose from.

Although Chinese bonds "may have some controversies", there is no reason not to invest "as long as they fit the purpose of the index", according to Detlef Glow, head of EMEA research at Refinitiv Lipper.

"It may raise some question marks and red flags if these bonds are included in an ESG-related bond index, but as long as such an inclusion is in-line with the inclusion criteria of the index, there is nothing wrong with it," he added.

This means the responsibility falls on the investor to make sure the criteria are in line with their values or investment goals.

"This is clearly a topic where investors need to do their homework," argued Glow.

Investors "cannot simply rely on" the name of the fund, index or ETF alone.

*As at 30 September 2021. Source: Morningstar

ESG risks in China

ESG risks are sector-specific, Morningstar's Binns highlighted. As is the case across markets, there is a lot of data to sift through.

"Investors need to be careful that they understand what the data means and where the sources are coming from," she said.

James Alexander, CEO of UKSIF, agreed. "Investors need to make sure they are fully aware of what is going on," he said.

"We need to see investors starting to think strategically about ‘if I am buying a bond in a country that is a massive subsidiser of fossil fuels, I am directly contributing to that. The proceeds of my bonds are being used to pay for these fossil fuels'," he said.

Then there is the potential human rights violations to consider. "What sort of countries do we want to be associated with?" Alexander questioned.

Cosmo Zhang, research analyst at Vontobel Asset Management, said both internal and external political risks are examined before buying Chinese bonds.

"For example, the Chinese government's recent legislative crackdowns focus on ESG regulation with the goal to increase the population's real living standards by lowering the cost of living and raising children, reducing wealth inequality, curbing Big Tech monopolies [similar to the US with Facebook and Google], and fighting corruption," he said.

Accessibility concerns

Despite increasing availability, concerns remain over accessibility to the Chinese bond market, as well as volatility in the country, according to Binns.

"China is still a much more volatile market than other major developed markets," she said.

For Zhang, high volatility - which in emerging markets is mostly caused by market panic and "herd behaviour" - can offer attractive opportunities for active investors.

He added Chinese disclosure requirements have seen rapid improvements, such as the common ground taxonomy to be published by International Platform on Sustainable Finance, co-led by China and the EU.

Meanwhile, from November next year, large fund managers are required to assess scenario analysis of climate-related risks including Scope 1 and 2 emissions, he said.

Deborah Fuhr, CEO and founder of research firm ETFGI, said: "One of the big challenges is there is no globally agreed definition of what is ESG, and then you have the challenge of getting data.

"It is about the sources. It is about the quality and quantity of the data."

Yet ratings and analysis firms often come to different conclusions regarding the ESG credentials of a company or bond, she added. There is no "silver bullet".