R&M bidding war reaction: AssetCo slightly better fit

This morning, following press speculation over night, Premier Miton Group confirmed it has approached R&M about a merger that could create a business with more than £18bn in assets, while AssetCo also confirmed it has made an offer to the firm.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said he was "[not] surprised there is more consolidation on the cards". He went on to point out "there are always economies of scale when you merge businesses and clearly both Asset Co and Premier Miton think there is an opportunity here."

"This is a business where size matters," explained Dewi John, head of research for UK & Ireland for Refinitiv. "Under pressure from squeezed margins, we will see a continuation of asset management M&A, whether it is to gain scale, new markets and skill sets or even technology infrastructure".

The interest in R&M made sense to commentators, with McDermott describing it as "a very nice company and clearly an attractive proposition".

Matt Cable, manager of the £242m Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Equity fund, has been so convinced of the worth of the company that it is his fund's highest holding, representing up 2.8%.

Cable said he has been "frustrated" the market has not recognised the value of the business.

"We are pleased that the board has taken proactive steps to realise that value this year," he continued. "The fact that they have achieved a potentially competitive situation should be a good result for shareholders."

In fact, shareholders have already felt the benefit. Since the London Stock Exchange opened this morning, the firm's share price has risen by 12.2%.

However, Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said he was a "bit surprised" by the Premier bid.

AssetCo, on the other hand, has been making its intentions very clear and throughout the year has been taking a stake in the firm, which now amounts to five million shares.

Better fit?

When it comes to which of the two businesses would be a better result for River & Mercantile and their customers, commentators are slightly favouring AssetCo.

"The AssetCo deal is a better fit from an investor's perspective as there is no real overlap," said Yearsley. "I think Premier could get messier/complicated as they are both strong on UK, income and small cap."

McDermott agreed that Premier Miton has a lot of overlap with R&M funds, however, he pointed out that theirs tend not to be value style.

"AssetCo, on the other hand, has part of R&M already and Martin [Gilbert] has always had a buy and build strategy when it comes to business - making the most of economies of scale," he said.

However, he pointed out a complication with AssetCo is its ownership of Saracen, which is Edinburgh-based, while R&M is London-based.

"It is tricky," he concluded. "Who knows, maybe AssetCo would be a better fit but it is a bit early to tell.

"The only important thing really is where the managers would be happiest because moves can affect performance and you do not want to lose good fund managers with a merger."