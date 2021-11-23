R&M bidding war reaction: AssetCo slightly better fit

Not surprised at consolidation

Since the London Stock Exchange opened this morning, the firm's share price has risen by 12.2%.
While investors and industry commentators are not surprised about the latest potential consolidation within the industry, they are eyeing the recent bidding war for R&M with interest and some believe AssetCo may be the better fit.

This morning, following press speculation over night, Premier Miton Group confirmed it has approached R&M about a merger that could create a business with more than £18bn in assets, while AssetCo also confirmed it has made an offer to the firm.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said he was "[not] surprised there is more consolidation on the cards". He went on to point out "there are always economies of scale when you merge businesses and clearly both Asset Co and Premier Miton think there is an opportunity here." 

R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals

"This is a business where size matters," explained Dewi John, head of research for UK & Ireland for Refinitiv. "Under pressure from squeezed margins, we will see a continuation of asset management M&A, whether it is to gain scale, new markets and skill sets or even technology infrastructure". 

The interest in R&M made sense to commentators, with McDermott describing it as "a very nice company and clearly an attractive proposition".

Matt Cable, manager of the £242m Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Equity fund, has been so convinced of the worth of the company that it is his fund's highest holding, representing up 2.8%.

Cable said he has been "frustrated" the market has not recognised the value of the business.

"We are pleased that the board has taken proactive steps to realise that value this year," he continued. "The fact that they have achieved a potentially competitive situation should be a good result for shareholders."

However, Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said he was a "bit surprised" by the Premier bid.

AssetCo, on the other hand, has been making its intentions very clear and throughout the year has been taking a stake in the firm, which now amounts to five million shares.

Better fit?

When it comes to which of the two businesses would be a better result for River & Mercantile and their customers, commentators are slightly favouring AssetCo.

"The AssetCo deal is a better fit from an investor's perspective as there is no real overlap," said Yearsley. "I think Premier could get messier/complicated as they are both strong on UK, income and small cap."

McDermott agreed that Premier Miton has a lot of overlap with R&M funds, however, he pointed out that theirs tend not to be value style.

"AssetCo, on the other hand, has part of R&M already and Martin [Gilbert] has always had a buy and build strategy when it comes to business - making the most of economies of scale," he said.

However, he pointed out a complication with AssetCo is its ownership of Saracen, which is Edinburgh-based, while R&M is London-based.

"It is tricky," he concluded. "Who knows, maybe AssetCo would be a better fit but it is a bit early to tell. 

"The only important thing really is where the managers would be happiest because moves can affect performance and you do not want to lose good fund managers with a merger."

Powell's re-election as Fed chair puts end to uncertainty
Industry

Powell's re-election as Fed chair 'a relief for investors'

Joe Biden's decision widely welcomed

Alex Rolandi
clock 22 November 2021 • 3 min read
LV=: "We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment."
Industry

LV= sets out explanation for sale; urges members to vote for private equity bid

Vote on 10 December

Tom Ellis
Tom Ellis
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
Polar Capital CEO Gavin Rochussen
Industry

Polar Capital grows AUM to £23.4bn as EM and healthcare funds attract net inflows

Core profit up 65% in interim results

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
