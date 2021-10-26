Stormy waters: Investors 'watching China-Taiwan tensions closely'

Although in the near-term the risk of war remains unlikely, in the medium term it is a different story. Tensions between both governments continue to rise as China escalates its military posturing.

Earlier this month, a record number of Chinese military planes - including nuclear-capable bombers - reportedly entered Taiwan's air defence zone.

When China tested a passenger ferry to carry over 1,000 troops and hundreds of vehicles on 14 October, it marked the latest in a series of ongoing aggressions and was seen as a rehearsal for a potential attack.

On 18 October, China condemned the US and Canada for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, saying they threatened peace in the region.

"Taiwan crystalises a lot of the tension between China and the Anglo-sphere," Gael Combes, head of fundamental research at Unigestion, told Investment Week.

He highlighted that for years, the priority of both sides was to defend the political status quo while improving economic ties between Taiwan and China.

Taiwan-US relationship has driven assertive China

"However, more recently China has adopted a more assertive foreign policy with President Xi [Jinping] more vocal about the fact the reunification must be fulfilled - the crush of Hong Kong's autonomy is an example of this reunification path.

"Military intervention is unlikely to be China's preferred path but any move toward more independence from Taiwan would be seen as a provocation."

In the near term, he said, tensions will persist or may rise, but the probability of an invasion remains low and is therefore not priced in by investors.

"In the medium term, this may change as Taiwan keeps refusing reunification and China increases the pressure (including economic)."

An inopportune moment

According to Zhenbo Hou, emerging market sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, it is not in the interest of either Beijing, Taipei or Washington to change the status quo over the Taiwan Strait.

"[Joe] Biden and Xi[Jinping] both understand the risks involved," he said, adding that open conflict is the last resort for Beijing to reunify Taiwan.

Nevertheless, Sahil Mahtani, investment strategist at Ninety One, confirmed: "As investors we are watching the situation closely."

In the meantime, China has other concerns to contend with, including its unfolding coal and electricity crisis, as well as its "beleaguered" property market, according to Kevin Gray, fund manager at Fortem Capital.

China: The land of buying opportunities

This "may mean that this moment is inopportune to do anything more severe than flex its military muscle", he said. "But reunification is a central tenet of President Xi's Taiwan policy, therefore the issue is unlikely to dissipate in the near future."

Exacerbated tensions

However, frictions around Taiwan could spill over into the US-China relationship and make the status quo worse.

The challenge for investors in this scenario would be ascertaining where the risks are not properly priced in, according to Elliot Hentov, head of global macro policy research at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA).

In the trade area, for example, a "huge" escalation could still occur.

"To what degree Taiwan exacerbates the US-China access, that is where investors need to focus their attention, and less on the military invasion scenario - which is not zero, but it is something that is much harder to translate."

Hentov recalled when he was asked in January 2020 whether Covid-19 would become a pandemic and replied that he would have other concerns if it did. "A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be absolutely devastating for the global economy."

There is a huge potential human cost to any conflict breaking out, reflected Fortem Capital's Gray. "But the economic damage would likely also be severe due to Taiwan's position as the world's major supplier of semiconductors."

Tensions between China and Taiwan are nothing new. Beijing has spent decades trying to isolate the island. As a result, Taiwan - officially known as the Republic of China - has full diplomatic relations with just 14 United Nations member states.

Geopolitical risk expert Klisman Murati, founder and chief executive of Pareto Economics, alleged how China has "consistently" undertaken action to "weaken and discredit" Taiwan - from cyberattacks targeting government agencies, to election interference, social media manipulation and the restriction of Chinese tourists from entering Taiwan.

"Furthermore, Beijing has increased pressure on nations not to sign trade agreements with Taiwan, as well as pushed for the exclusion of Taiwan from multilateral trading blocs like the TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] and RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership]."

Investors, he argued, do not need to wait for a military standoff to hedge their risk. "If China does anything to scare investors, we may well see a short to mid-term liquidity crisis in that part of the world - that is one of the primary ramifications," he said.

Western governments may also increase sanctions against China, which would directly hit supply chains, Murati highlighted.

An unstoppable force

SSGA's Hentov said: "You really have to think about whether the political victory of capturing the territory would offset what would be a tremendous cost for the global economy, the Chinese economy, and the repercussions that would follow."

The upside has not shifted enough in Xi Jinping's favour for him to risk an invasion, he stated. "But that can change. One has to pay attention."

Xi Jinping has vowed to reunify with Taiwan by peaceful means as part of the CCP's ‘One China' policy. Military provocations are ongoing.

"What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?" asked Murati. "The answer: We see which one is stronger."