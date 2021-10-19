Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

The UK Government and the Financial Conduct Authority will aim to close “the information gap” for market participants through rolling out SDR across the economy

Getting the right information to market participants

SDR will build on the UK's Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) implementation and will cover three types of disclosure:

Corporate disclosure

New requirements for companies - including those in financial services - to make sustainability disclosures comprised under proposed international standards. They will also report environmental impact using the UK Green Taxonomy.

Asset manager and asset owner disclosure

Those who manage assets on behalf of clients will have to disclose how they take sustainability into account, so that investors can make more informed decisions according to their sustainability preferences.

Investment product disclosure

Creators of investment products will have to report their products' sustainability impact and relevant financial risks and opportunities. This will also help consumers to better navigate the range of products available to them.

The same framework and metrics will be used across the economy, according to the Treasury, and they will be drawn from international standards so they are widely compatible.

Roadmap for SDR framework to be put in place

In terms of corporate disclosure for UK-registered companies, including financial services firms, the Treasury says TCFD for certain financial companies must be rolled out by 2022, as well as a consultation on the SDR framework for all companies. TCFD should also be implemented within this time frame across premium-listed issuers and for certain standard-listed issuers.

For asset managers, life insurers providing investment products and FCA-regulated pension schemes, TCFD should be implemented by 2022 via the FCA rules. For occupational pension schemes, this should be implemented via DWP regulation.

A discussion paper on SDR disclosures generally will also be published in November 2021; as will discussion papers on consumer-facing product-level SDR disclosures. There will also be a discussion paper seeking feedback on the sustainable investment labelling regime in November 2021.

In two-to-three years, managers of funds bigger than £5bn will have to meet mandatory disclosure requirements, which also incorporate taxonomy disclosures, via a sustainability report referenced within their annual reports. This will also be the case for funds larger than £1bn in more than three years' time.

Defining what counts as green

The UK Green Taxonomy will be rolled out, which will set out the criteria that specific economic activities must meet to be considered sustainable and therefore "taxonomy-aligned".

Reporting against the taxonomy, which will form part of SDR, should meet three aims: to create clarity and consistency for investors; to improve understanding of companies' environmental impact; and to provide a reference point for companies.

The structure of the taxonomy draws on the EU's approach, with implementation guided by three core principles: to be robust and evidence-based; to be accessible; and to be built for the UK to support a global transition.

Six environmental objectives

The taxonomy has six environmental objectives. The first two, climate change mitigation and adaption, will see criteria become more streamlined as part of a consultation in Q1 2022.

The four remaining objectives are: sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources; transition to a circular economy; pollution prevention and control; and protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Each of these objectives will be underpinned by a set of detailed standards, known as Technical Screening Criteria (TSC). There will be an individual TSC for each economic activity included in the taxonomy.

Being a responsible steward of capital

According to the report, the pensions and investment sectors should seek to integrate ESG considerations into four key aspects of the day-to-day running of their businesses:

Investment decision-making

When deciding where to allocate capital and which companies to invest in.

Monitoring and engagement strategies

When challenging investee companies' boards and management on their strategies to generate long-term sustainable value; and when setting expectations and monitoring the investment managers, intermediaries and those that support stewardship and operate on their behalf.

Escalation and collaboration

By collaborating with other investors, firms can amplify their stewardship, especially for smaller investors and pension funds, according to the report.

Voting practices

When exercising their shareholder rights; this includes being ready to vote against directors or corporate actions.

Financial advisers

There is less written in the report from an advisory perspective. However, the report states: "HM Treasury and the FCA are exploring how best to introduce sustainability-related requirements for financial advisers.

"A key aim will be to ensure that they take sustainability matters into account in their investment advice and understand investors' sustainability preferences to ensure suitability of advice.

"Details of the proposals are subject to further consideration and will be set out on a different timescale to proposals for financial market participants.

"The proposals will be subject to consultation and cost benefit analysis."

ESG data and ratings

According to the roadmap, the government is considering bringing ESG data and ratings providers into the scope of FCA authorisation and regulation, and will set out further details on this next year.

It said: "As the market for sustainable financial products and services grows, firms and consumers increasingly rely on providers of ESG-related services, including ratings, data and verification.

"This market is expected to continue to grow strongly over the next few years and could reach the $1bn mark by end of 2021 for ESG data alone, according to research by Optimas.

"ESG ratings are becoming increasingly important to the investment process. However, different ESG ratings agencies provide opinions on different aspects of sustainability performance and their assessments may not always be comparable."

Five key government expectations

The government expects to see five key action points from asset managers, asset owners and the service providers that support them. It will then assess the progress of these at the end of 2023:

1. Progress work on stewardship within their organisation; apply to become a signatory of the UK Stewardship Code 2020; and encourage or require their service providers to sign up to the code.

2. Take into account the information generated by SDR when allocating capital.

3. Actively monitor, encourage and challenge companies by using their influence to promote long-term, sustainable value generation. In some cases, the exercise of stewardship discipline may eventually escalate to withholding capital or divestment.

4. Be transparent about their own engagement and voting, including by publishing easily accessible, high-quality quantitative and narrative reporting.

5. Provide leadership, for example by joining a Race to Zero-accredited net zero initiative for the financial sector. Firms must back up this commitment by publishing a high-quality transition plan at the end of next year. This should include near term science-based targets and set out their organisation's pathway to net zero financed emissions.

9. Leading international efforts to green finance

According to the report, the UK is working alongside international partners to galvanise global action ahead of COP26.

The Treasury says it is doing so by ensuring that market participants have the information they need to factor climate-change into every investment decision - via disclosure of climate impact, risks and opportunities.

It is also ensuring that the financial system can measure and manage climate-related risks, including through climate scenario analysis and improved climate capture in surveillance work.

Elsewhere, the UK is working alongside international organisations to measure how investment is aligned to the transition to net-zero and is driving firms' longer-term net-zero commitments by helping to set out transition plans. These plans include near-term decarbonisation targets which require regular progress reporting.

Next steps

Looking ahead, the report concludes that the UK Government and the FCA will aim to close "the information gap" for market participants through rolling out SDR across the economy.

The government will also deliver a UK Green Taxonomy, with the Treasury pointing out this will have been "road-tested in the market as a useful investment tool".

The report added the government will aim to lower the barriers to investors acting as stewards of capital, and aims to lead international efforts to bring about global change in the financial system.