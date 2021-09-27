Merkel's exit from power will lead to 'period of reflection' for Germany

Merkel has been Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years across four terms, seeing off four American presidents, five British prime ministers and eight Italian prime ministers.

Markets do not tend to like uncertainty, but in this instance, the election could end up supporting the economy in the long term.

After what looked like a tight race between the Greens and the ruling centre-right CDU/CSU, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has pulled ahead in the polls, putting the possibility of a three-way coalition in play for the first time in German history, either with the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) or The Left (Die Linke), though the latter has had strained relationships with other parties over its firm anti-interventionist foreign policy platform.

The various coalitions are referred to based on the colours of the parties. Possibilities range from a ‘traffic light' coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP; a ‘Jamaica' coalition of the CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP; or a Red-Red-Green coalition of the SPD, The Left and the Greens.

Is it European equities' time to shine? In the event of a left-led coalition, Germany would likely see an increase in minimum wages, higher taxes and changes to labour laws, which could lend support to German domestic consumer stocks.

Nick Edwards, manager of the Guinness European Equity Income fund, added that "any uptick in yields resulting from the higher levels of borrowing and spending could be good news for downtrodden insurers".

Furthermore, there would also be a push for additional fiscal stimulus, which could provide a short-term boost to the euro and the German economy.

A left-led coalition may also be less committed to the strict financial discipline of Merkel's government, as well as prioritising further European integration, which could mean gains for stockmarkets in southern Europe.

Martin Moryson, chief European economist at DWS, said a coalition of the SPD, the Left and the Greens would

be "likely to cause some concerns on the stockmarkets about further (direct) regulation and a less growth-orientated policy approach".

However, he also noted that "bond markets might react more positively given the more Europe-friendly attitude".

A green future

While the election will impact some sectors of the German economy more than others, one thing all the major parties agree on is that more investment is needed in infrastructure.

Managers are expecting investment in railways and electric vehicle charging, and a greater commitment towards Germany's ambitious climate policy.

It is expected that "the fiscal agenda will remain resolutely green", according to James Sym, head of European equities at River and Mercantile.

Analysts expect renewables, utilities and tech sectors to all benefit from an investment push, while the car and aviation industries could face difficulties.

In fact, while some of the government's priorities will be adjusted after the upcoming election, some managers believe Merkel's departure from office will not represent a significant change in Germany's economy.

Edwards predicts the transition will be "more a period of reflection" than any significant change. Moryson agreed, stating that "regardless of the election outcome, chances are that not much will change".

Valentin Bissat, senior economist at Mirabaud Group, added: "At the margin, a left-wing coalition is more likely to lead to slightly tighter spreads, but it would be modest."

Further signs of stability align with monetary policy comments from German central bank governor Jens Weidmann, according to Matthew Cady, investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald.

Weidmann made it clear, according to Cady, that "the flexibility of the European Central Bank's pandemic asset purchases should only be used in extraordinary circumstances".