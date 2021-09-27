Merkel's exit from power will lead to 'period of reflection' for Germany

Coalition looks likely

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 September 2021 • 3 min read
SDP’s Olaf Scholz is predicted to lead a coalition government
Image:

SDP’s Olaf Scholz is predicted to lead a coalition government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from office heightens political uncertainty for the country, but fund managers believe, on balance, it may play to the favour of the powerhouse economy.

Merkel has been Chancellor of Germany for over 15 years across four terms, seeing off four American presidents, five British prime ministers and eight Italian prime ministers.

Markets do not tend to like uncertainty, but in this instance, the election could end up supporting the economy in the long term. 

After what looked like a tight race between the Greens and the ruling centre-right CDU/CSU, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has pulled ahead in the polls, putting the possibility of a three-way coalition in play for the first time in German history, either with the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) or The Left (Die Linke), though the latter has had strained relationships with other parties over its firm anti-interventionist foreign policy platform. 

The various coalitions are referred to based on the colours of the parties. Possibilities range from a ‘traffic light' coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP; a ‘Jamaica' coalition of the CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP; or a Red-Red-Green coalition of the SPD, The Left and the Greens.

Is it European equities' time to shine?

In the event of a left-led coalition, Germany would likely see an increase in minimum wages, higher taxes and changes to labour laws, which could lend support to German domestic consumer stocks. 

Nick Edwards, manager of the Guinness European Equity Income fund, added that "any uptick in yields resulting from the higher levels of borrowing and spending could be good news for downtrodden insurers". 

Furthermore, there would also be a push for additional fiscal stimulus, which could provide a short-term boost to the euro and the German economy.

A left-led coalition may also be less committed to the strict financial discipline of Merkel's government, as well as prioritising further European integration, which could mean gains for stockmarkets in southern Europe. 

Martin Moryson, chief European economist at DWS, said a coalition of the SPD, the Left and the Greens would
be "likely to cause some concerns on the stockmarkets about further (direct) regulation and a less growth-orientated policy approach". 

However, he also noted that "bond markets might react more positively given the more Europe-friendly attitude". 

A green future 

While the election will impact some sectors of the German economy more than others, one thing all the major parties agree on is that more investment is needed in infrastructure. 

Managers are expecting investment in railways and electric vehicle charging, and a greater commitment towards Germany's ambitious climate policy. 

It is expected that "the fiscal agenda will remain resolutely green", according to James Sym, head of European equities at River and Mercantile. 

Analysts expect renewables, utilities and tech sectors to all benefit from an investment push, while the car and aviation industries could face difficulties.

In fact, while some of the government's priorities will be adjusted after the upcoming election, some managers believe Merkel's departure from office will not represent a significant change in Germany's economy. 

Edwards predicts the transition will be "more a period of reflection" than any significant change. Moryson agreed, stating that "regardless of the election outcome, chances are that not much will change".

Valentin Bissat, senior economist at Mirabaud Group, added: "At the margin, a left-wing coalition is more likely to lead to slightly tighter spreads, but it would be modest."

Further signs of stability align with monetary policy comments from German central bank governor Jens Weidmann, according to Matthew Cady, investment strategist at Brooks Macdonald.

Weidmann made it clear, according to Cady, that "the flexibility of the European Central Bank's pandemic asset purchases should only be used in extraordinary circumstances". 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

James Hambro & Partners hires new partner from 7IM

PRI welcomes new European sustainability proposal

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Evergrande's electric car unit pulls secondary listing as local Chinese cities seize presales

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains
Investment

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

FTSE 350 Oil Gas and Coal has risen 9.3%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 27 September 2021 • 3 min read
Jim Leaviss of M&G Global Macro Bond Fund
Bonds

Bond Vigilantes: Key themes for global bond market in Q4

Tapering a closely eyed topic

Jim Leaviss
clock 27 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

20 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Technology - how it connects, protects and digitally empowers people

22 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Covid crisis bruises Vietnamese trusts despite strong fundamentals

20 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

CFA UK announces new climate and investing certificate

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
06

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

22 September 2021 • 2 min read
29 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 