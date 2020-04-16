Could Covid-19 create a more inflationary future?

Global governments have been caught out by the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, and financial markets even more so. Although stimulus efforts from governments and central banks have had a positive impact, with the peak of infections yet to come, a deep recession is likely and will significantly impact businesses.

One question worth exploring is whether we are heading for an inflationary or deflationary environment following these extraordinary stimulus measures. UK inflation slipped to 1.7% in February as oil prices plunged to a 16-year low on the back of a perfect storm of low demand and high supply, while a weakened economy on lockdown is likely to push inflation down further in the short term.

Yet over the longer term, as pent-up demand for goods returns, price shocks could echo post-war economics. Indeed, according to London School of Economics professor Charles Goodhart and Talking Heads Macroeconomics founder Manoj Pradhan there will likely be a surge in inflation - by as much as 5% and even in the order of 10% in 2021. This is assuming the pandemic is tamed by the end of the summer, as the authors note in a paper for the Centre for Economic Policy Research, the "longer the outbreak takes to tame, the weaker the ensuring surge in real activity and inflation".

They are not alone in their predictions. A number of asset managers have pointed to the possible return of inflation as a consequence of aggressive stimulus policies and the longer-term impact of a forced lockdown. Clark Fenton, portfolio manager of the Diversified Return fund at RWC Partners, goes as far as to say the UK could be on track to return to the 1970s ‘stagflation' era of low growth and high unemployment. Meanwhile, M&G fund manager Randeep Somel notes the global pandemic has shown a weakness in supply as governments close their borders and airspace. With a retrenchment of global supply chains having the potential to recreate domestic inflationary pressure, he adds: "A long-term consequence of this global pandemic may be that localisation of supply chains becomes prominent again, both from companies and governments that will prioritise security and accessibility over costs."

Warnings about the return of inflation are not new: they were sounded over ten years ago following the start of the global financial crisis and the introduction of quantitative easing. These fears never came to pass. Yet unlike post the financial crisis, when it was namely the banks that benefited from extra money pumped into the economy by the government, the latest stimulus measures of generous cash grants, business loan guarantees and tax cuts are going to raise money in the entire system and impact the ‘real' economy. This combined with long-term low growth and high debt could cause inflationary pressures.

Perhaps it is unsurprising then that Goodhart and Pradhan describe the coronavirus pandemic as the "dividing line" between the deflationary forces of the last 30-40 years and rising inflation, which will become the norm following the crisis.

If inflation does rear its head, there will be no easy way out for investors from this crisis. The likelihood of using traditional policies such as raising interest rates to bring it down will be more difficult, given the higher levels of debt in the system. Meanwhile, protecting the real value of investments will become ever more difficult, as savings and pension funds suffer under the wrath of inflation.

Hardeep Tawakley is content director of Incisive Works