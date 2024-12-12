Partner Voice Women in Investment Awards 2024: Interview with Amundi ETF's Fannie Wurtz

Partner of the eighth Investment Week Women in Investment Awards

1 min read

As Investment Week celebrates the Women in Investment Awards 2024, Katrina Lloyd speaks to Fannie Wurtz, head of distribution & wealth division, passive business line at event partner Amundi ETF.

They discuss Fannie's career journey, her current responsibilities and her priorities at Amundi ETF, including how to support changing client needs in areas like retirement, the wealth transfer and digitalisation.

Fannie also explains her personal commitment to diversity initiatives at Amundi and how the asset manager has a responsibility to help drive change across the sector and for female investors. 

 

 

