Tom Slater on Scottish Mortgage's PR shift to balance legacy, evolution and performance accountability

Elon has time for the White House

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 9 min read

Podcasts, granular portfolio slide decks, digital conferences and rapid fire private equity valuations are all part of a deliberate PR shift by Scottish Mortgage’s lead manager Tom Slater to communicate the essence of the world’s second largest trust, while retaining the ethos and reputation that built its loyal base.

Slater joined Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford back in 2000 after graduating from the city's university with a degree in computer science with mathematics. He became a partner in 2012 and was named deputy manager on SMT in 2009 and co-manager in 2015, eventually taking the full lead when former colleague James Anderson ‘retired' in 2022. Scottish Mortgage downgraded from 'Positive' to 'Neutral' over scepticism about investment style Anderson's exit from the trust came as a shock at the time to the industry, as both he and SMT were stalwarts of the asset management world. However, Slate...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

