Tom Slater on Scottish Mortgage's PR shift to balance legacy, evolution and performance accountability

Slater joined Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford back in 2000 after graduating from the city's university with a degree in computer science with mathematics. He became a partner in 2012 and was named deputy manager on SMT in 2009 and co-manager in 2015, eventually taking the full lead when former colleague James Anderson ‘retired' in 2022. Scottish Mortgage downgraded from 'Positive' to 'Neutral' over scepticism about investment style Anderson's exit from the trust came as a shock at the time to the industry, as both he and SMT were stalwarts of the asset management world. However, Slate...