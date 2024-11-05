21st Federal Reserve vice-chair Richard Clarida on Trump, the US election and the 2% inflation target

Clarida is also a global economic adviser at Pimco, a position he took up in 2022, having previously spent more than a decade at the firm as a global strategic adviser from 2006 to 2018. Prior to his Pimco tenure, Clarida served in George W Bush's administration as assistant secretary of the treasury for economic policy. Portfolio managers take defensive stance to mitigate risk of 'coin toss' US election Since resigning from his central bank post on 14 January 2022, he has become the C Lowell Harriss professor of economics and international affairs at Columbia University. Clar...