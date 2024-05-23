Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Law Debenture

Law Debenture were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from James Henderson and Laura Foll, Portfolio Managers on their recent win. Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c took home the UK Income award. Read more about the trust here: Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available? Our portfolio managers James Henderson and Laura Foll are part of the Janus Henderson Investors Global Equity Income team which has 15 members. Ideas also come from other teams within Janus Henderson both in London a...