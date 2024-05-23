Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Law Debenture

clock • 2 min read

Law Debenture were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from James Henderson and Laura Foll, Portfolio Managers on their recent win. Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c took home the UK Income award. Read more about the trust here: Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available?  Our portfolio managers James Henderson and Laura Foll are part of the Janus Henderson Investors Global Equity Income team which has 15 members. Ideas also come from other teams within Janus Henderson both in London a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Isabella Gahagan

View profile
More from Isabella Gahagan

Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust

Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc

More on Investment

Partner Insight: Why investors are turning to real estate debt
Investment

Partner Insight: Why investors are turning to real estate debt

With high inflation continuing to weigh on global markets, investors are increasingly considering real estate debt as a source of resilient income.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read
Stories of the Week: Rishi Sunak confirms general election; Hargreaves Lansdown rejects bid; FCA approves L&G's first private markets LTAF
Investment

sow-iw24

General Election; Hargreaves Lansdown; Legal & General: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 24 May 2024 • 1 min read
Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Law Debenture
Investment

Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Law Debenture

Isabella Gahagan
clock 23 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot