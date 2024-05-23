Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - Law Debenture

Law Debenture were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from James Henderson and Laura Foll, Portfolio Managers on their recent win. Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c took home the UK Income award. Read more about the trust here: Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available? Our portfolio managers James Henderson and Laura Foll are part of the Janus Henderson Investors Global Equity Income team which has 15 members. Ideas also come from other teams within Janus Henderson both in London a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes