Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024 Winners Interview - Brunner Investment Trust PLC

Allianz Global were winner's at the 2024 Investment Company of the Year Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from Julian Bishop, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Brunner Investment Trust on their recent win. The Brunner Investment Trust took home the Global award. Read more about the trust here: Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available? The Brunner Investment Trust is managed by Christian Schneider and I. We work closely with two deputies; Simon Gergel, who runs the UK equity focused Merchants Trust, and James Ashworth, with whom I pr...