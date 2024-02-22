Investment Company of the Year Awards Winners Interview - JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc

JP Morgan were winner's at the 2023 Investment Company of the Year Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from Alexander Fitzalan Howard, Portfolio Manager on their recent win. JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc took home the Europe award. Read more about the trust here: Can you give a brief overview of the team running the trust and the resources available? JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc has three portfolio managers, who all assume equal responsibility. I have been managing the Trust since 2006, while both Zenah Shuhaiber and Timothy Lewis joined in 2020. Our team i...