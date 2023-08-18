Simm's personal journey into sustainable investment began in the late eighties after coming across ‘Our Common Future', the 1987 report by the World Commission on Environment and Development that first coined the phrase ‘sustainable development'.

Inspired by the report, he set up Impax Asset Management a decade later, in 1998. The World Bank was its first client, who entrusted the newly-created firm to design and run one of the world's first solar energy investment funds.

With a team of less than a dozen employees, in 2002 the firm launched Impax Environmental Markets, currently one of the largest environmental investment trusts in the UK with £1.3bn in assets, and in 2005 unveiled its first private equity fund dedicated to renewable energy investments.

From a tiny boutique, the London-listed group has grown to be one of the largest asset managers dedicated to the area of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy, with approximately 290 staff across its offices in the UK, the US, Ireland, Japan and Hong Kong.

Through its portfolios of listed or private companies, Impax offers a way to access mispriced areas of ‘high growth' linked to society's response to climate change. However, Simm says this is done in a "capital or mainstream way", without a direct call on ethical or moral drivers.

'Lazy' and 'simplistic' ESG

Impax was founded years before the acronym ESG first appeared in a UN-backed report, Who Cares Wins, in 2004. 25 years after the firm began investing in environmental technologies, Simm says the firm prefers using more "commonsensical" terms to describe what they do.

"I prefer to explain our strategy without using any acronyms or without appealing to your values system or ethics. So just plain English, neutral on politics," he says. "We all live on a finite planet. If you pollute the air, then it's not a surprise that causes problems.

"All that is very common sensical. The problem with some of the interpretations of these opportunities is that they introduce new ideas, particularly morals or ethical issues, and ESG is probably the most obvious nexus of the problem."

ESG investing remained a minority idea until interest in environmental, social and governance factors in investing rocketed during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with flows into ESG funds soaring to new heights between 2020 and 2022.

However, the ESG movement has faced backlash in the past year due to concerns around ‘greenwashing' and rising political attacks from right-wing forces in the US.

"ESG is increasingly used as a simplistic and to some degree lazy way of pointing out what is wrong with the financial system," Simm says.

"The reason it's simplistic and lazy is because, unfortunately, almost by design it is conflating ethical and moral issues on the one hand with capitalism on the other. By conflating them together, it easily confuses the audience and leads to misunderstandings."

Acronyms aside, Simm believes that the thesis of investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy has "drivers and potential well into the 2030s and beyond", as a low-carbon world will require staggering levels of investment.

In the US alone, President Joe Biden has earmarked $400bn of government spending over the next decade. Because of tailwinds such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, Simm says that Impax, which currently manages $50.4bn (£39.4bn), can double its AUM by 2030.

"Given the rates of growth in the areas in which we have expertise are such that it's certainly possible for us to think about managing twice the level of assets that we're currently managing, so roughly $100bn," he says.

Impax attracted £1.1bn in net inflows in the six months to March 2023, alongside £3.3bn generated from market movements, investment performance and the impact of foreign exchange movements.

Despite showing resilience in a tough economic climate, analysts have said the firm could be disadvantaged if high interest rates and inflationary levels continue to trouble investor sentiment.

"Markets have to be supportive of capital raising, but after that, it's just a question of our ability to execute and generate investment outperformance, because we're not going to carry on attracting capital if our performance is not top quality," Simm says.

Impax Asset Management's share price over five years

New opportunities

Impax has been running the £822.4m Global Equity Opportunities fund, a broad based global equity strategy that invests both in environmental themes and social markets, since 2015.

However, the firm is lining up to launch its first fund solely dedicated to investments in social themes in the second half of 2023, which will allocate to companies in sectors such as healthcare and education, as well as those involved in the provision of financial services to communities.

"We've been developing quite a strong understanding of the social markets alongside the environmental markets through our broadly based global equity work, but we've now got sufficient conviction around the scale and potential to make great profits from social markets," he says.

The strategy will also base allocation decisions on the data provided by companies linked to social issues, such as staff retention rates, engagement score results or D&I successes and behaviours.

"This fund will also be looking at not only companies in these types of markets, but also companies with a certain quality as signalled by these social factors," he adds.

Fixed income has been an offering of Impax since 2018, when the firm acquired the US-based manager Pax World. This has been in the form of a US investment grade strategy and a US high yield fund, which manage $858m and $645m in assets, respectively.

However, as market conditions become more favourable for fixed income markets, the firm is exploring "a number of opportunities" to grow its sustainable bond offering by hiring more people onto the team as a first step, while leaving the door open to potential acquisitions.

"There's a lot more opportunity for fixed income, but there's also quite a limited number of experts who are connecting sustainable development-type issues to the credit markets," he says.

"There is a gap in the market for us to occupy or develop in that overlap. So over the next few years, we're hoping to really focus on that opportunity and build something reasonably rapidly."