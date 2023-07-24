Selectors on Screen: Liontrust's Klempster on looking past 'short-term noise'

He highlights the benefits of having a mix of perspectives on the investment team and the advantages of being "specialist generalists".

Klempster also discusses the challenges and opportunities for investors trying to navigate an environment where fund managers are facing "very different prevailing winds than they are used to" and why a very painful 2022 has not broken the multi-asset model.

James Klempster is deputy head of multi-asset at Liontrust. He is a fund manager and analyst with 19 years' investment management experience, of which the past 14 have been focused on managing multi-asset, multi-manager funds and portfolios.

James supports John Husselbee in leading the Multi-Asset investment team and works with team members in managing target risk funds and portfolios, as well as specialist managed investment solutions.

Before joining Liontrust, James was director of investment management at Momentum Global Investment Management, where he led Momentum's global investment team and solutions strategy for a global client list including institutional and retail clients. Prior to that, James worked for Avebury Asset Management where he managed global bond portfolios for institutional clients.

James began his investment career at NW Brown Investment Management in 2004 and gained experience in managing UK equity portfolios. He holds a BA (Hons) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford and is a CFA Charterholder.

In his spare time, James enjoys travel and spending time with his young family.