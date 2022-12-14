Matthews Asia CEO: ESG speaks from the perspective of a rich country

Amid today's energy crisis, the focus on the energy transition has been an even bigger topic within the investment industry as a whole, and even more so in ESG-minded funds.

But the narrative of the energy transition within ESG is not inclusive of emerging markets, according to Matthews Asia's new CEO Cooper Abbott, who said it was not a term used within the company.

Instead, he prefers to use sustainability, as it takes a "broader, more mature view".

Abbott joined Matthews Asia back in June, succeeding William Hackett, who retired from the group in the summer.

The CEO said that when ESG investing rallied during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the acronym became representative "of the moment" and the incorrect idea that it could be a "one size fits all".

Abbott said: "I think, broadly speaking, a lot of the ESG took the perspective of a rich country… When you look at the way most of the world lives, you have a bit of a different perspective on that."

He explained: "It is good that there is another electric vehicle in Stockholm or San Francisco, but where you are really going to bend the curve is getting ahead of these [emerging market] economies, threatening growth, a rising middle class and rising consumer needs; getting it right in these places becomes very important."

Particularly around energy, Abbott acknowledged the majority of the world's carbon emission undoubtedly come from emerging market countries - the primary investment spots for the majority of Matthews Asia portfolios - but ESG at present excludes emerging markets because it does not fit the clean, green energy picture associated with it.

Abbott said people may look at energy in relation to emerging markets and its high carbon usage and call it "the antithesis of sustainability". He added: "The truth is that there is a transition moment that we have to work through and we have to be realistic about that."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended the energy outlook and pushed the realities of the transition into the forefront, and the role emerging markets have to play in that.

"The facts are, to achieve this shift, the tooth fairy is not going to come in and make everything green overnight. There is this transition that is going to have a clear carbon component to it.

"So, how do you think about that logically and move towards solutions as well?" Abbott asked.

From an investment side, Abbott said the opportunities were "huge" in emerging markets within the transition story, because there was no rule that they had to follow the mistakes made by developed markets over the past decade.

He explained that it can follow "a very different playbook," as there is no existing infrastructure of widespread energy supply in many countries, meaning an effective, renewable system can be more easily put in place.

"I am not going to use this as a good example, but it is an example, "Abbott said.

"You had some countries in Latin America saying forget our currency, we are going to just use bitcoin - I am not saying that is a good idea by the way - I think it is not a good idea. But the concept they can make these big leaps is something that is almost unthinkable in lots of the West because there is such a backward compatibility that you need to build on."

As well as a fresh starting point, the CEO said the deglobalised characteristics of renewable energy were much better suited to emerging markets, such as the ability to make energy sources more localised.

"The meta outcome of sustainability is that people make good decisions and are also still good neighbours and can participate in ways that make the most sense for them from an economic and social standpoint."

That does not mean that this "generational jump" will not take effort.

Matthews Asia takes an "on the ground approach" to investing, and are sometimes the first overseas investors or investment manger in general to meet with a company.

Within that are cultural differences, and just as ESG has not been totally inclusive, there is a level of engagement around these investment objectives that takes time to build.

To pursue this, Abbott said the company had made its first sustainability specialist hires in Shanghai and in Hong Kong.

He said this will allow the managers to understand how region look at its own sustainability data, which he argued is even more "opaque" than the little financial data, but also saw a keenness from many companies to engage with this topic.

"I do not think we have run into anybody who says, ‘No, we think that is dumb, we just want to be polluters and treat workers bad and we do not care about the product'," he said.

"There will be some, but most companies want to know what its competitors are doing and how."