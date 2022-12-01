Make in India: Modi's scheme providing opportunities

Lacklustre since before the global financial crisis, it may now have the conditions to be making a true, sizeable recovery.

Companies have fortified balance sheets, healthy earnings and improved returns on equity; there is a recapitalised banking system that is through the other side of their non-performing loans issues and willing to lend; a pro-business policy reform backdrop and rising demand, in part helped by diversifying global supply chains.

This sets the scene for a boost to spending after a long period of underinvestment.

Deep Dive: Indian equities are the 'investment opportunity of a generation'

The second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has proved to be more business friendly, implementing a number of important reforms that include cutting the corporate tax rate from 30% to 25%, establishing a new labour code, increasing FDI (foreign direct investment) limits in a range of sectors and a large increase in magnitude and pace of infrastructure construction to de-bottleneck the flow of people and goods across the country at much faster speeds.

The intent of the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes is to redress some of the imbalance present in India's merchandise trade, particularly with China. In recent years, India's imports have been 50% higher than its exports.

This is offset in the overall trade balance from services, but the government wants to become more self-sufficient in their goods manufacturing and have therefore built out a comprehensive ‘Make in India' strategy.

Growing demand for manufactured goods such as electronics, a growing workforce and India's established know-how in engineering all augur well for domestic strength as well as positioning the country to benefit as a China Plus One supplier.

Investment in infrastructure is also part of this global competitiveness drive, as currently logistics costs in India are a much higher proportion of overall production costs compared with China.

The ongoing build-out of a dedicated freight corridor will see close to 3,000km of rail constructed, connecting the most utilised routes between key cities and cutting journey times in half in a strategy to shift more volume from road to rail, where India currently falls behind other nations.

The PLI scheme itself targets specific subsectors, offering incentives - a percentage of revenue - to entice domestic and multinational companies to set up manufacturing bases in India.

Fourteen subsectors have been identified as eligible, with a total government investment of $35bn over the next eight years as the companies who qualify meet the necessary thresholds and are reimbursed.

The way the scheme works is that beneficiary companies must meet pre-set minimum annual investments and minimum incremental revenue targets, in return for which they receive a revenue percentage as an incentive.

The government has firstly focused on electronics segments, likely due to domestic demand and the importance in its trade balance, though schemes for more advanced technologies are yet to be approved.

However, the greatest reward of all is the semiconductor industry. Modi's government is serious about moving up the value chain and is willing to pay out $10bn for India to enter that market.

Facilities are already being built in Tamil Nadu and while India may not yet have leading-edge capabilities in this area, global partnerships are being forged to help - Taiwan's Foxconn has tied up with India's Vedanta, and it is said TSMC and Tata have an agreement.

Polar Capital AUM dives £3.3bn in 'challenging' period

Semiconductor production in India would be a huge and potentially highly fruitful shift so, despite challenges, the scale of the opportunity and the carrot being offered are attracting international investment.

For now, the largest scheme approved is for mobile phone manufacture.

Domestic companies are required to invest INR2bn ($25m) over four years while foreign companies must invest four times that. The revenue incentive received is 6%.

Currently, five domestic and five foreign players are approved.

Key among these companies is Dixon, a local Indian business that is in fact approved under five of the PLI schemes and stands to benefit over the next five-plus years as volumes dramatically increase.

Factories are not the shiny, futuristic ones found in South Korea or Taiwan. This is India.

The advantage here is labour cost rather than a new technology. Instead of seeing a factory floor almost deserted as machines have moved in, production lines are filled with workers - the cost of which still outcompetes automation.

Machines are used for specific functions, such as placing microscopic components onto printed circuit boards (PCBs), and then heating them to seal - but, for example, separating the PCBs was done by hand.

It may be basic but it will be advanced incrementally over time as befits the individual business. Accuracy, on the other hand, is not compromised. These are not unskilled workers; these are young people with at least a diploma in engineering.

They work eight-hour shifts on a 24-hour pattern.

It is not easy but if the ‘Make in India' initiative is successful it could offer a crucial source of employment for a high number of Indians - a vital issue for the country.

Naomi Waistell is fund manager of Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars fund