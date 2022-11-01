Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Jane Bransgrove of Charles Stanley

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Elliot Gulliver-Needham speaks to Jane Bransgrove, director of asset management at Charles Stanley.

Jane joined Charles Stanley in 2013 when the company acquired Pan-Asset Capital Management. She previously worked at Sarasin Chiswell (formerly Cantrade). Jane looks after private clients, charities and trusts and manages model portfolios for financial advisers, specialising in active asset allocation combined with passive implementation. She is an associate member of the CFA Society of the UK and chartered member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.

 

